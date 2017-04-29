 Sunday, April 30, 2017 72.1°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Severe Thunderstorms Cause Damage On Signal Mountain; Widespread Power Outages Reported

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Severe thunderstorms that came through around 7:30 p.m. brought trees down on Signal Mountain, and widespread power outages were reported.

Two homes that had damage were at 205 Sunnybrook, with eaves and gutter damage, and 601 Dunsinane Road, with major damage to the roof line and a tree fell through the living room area.

No injuries were reported in either case.

EPB officials said they were working as quickly as possible to restore power to about 2,200 customers who experienced outages.

Officials said the Smart Grid prevented outages or auto-restored power to about 3,400 customers.


April 29, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 28, 2017

Portion Of Roof Of Building Next To First Tennessee Pavilion Collapses

April 28, 2017

Body Believed To Be That Of McCallie Student Jackson Standefer Recovered In Colorado River


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ  3216 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

A portion of a roof on an old brick building next to the First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium collapsed on Friday. City public works employees were clearing the rubble and seeking to ... (click for more)

A body believed to be that of a McCallie School student who was swept away in a creek in the Grand Canyon was recovered on Friday. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center said it ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ  3216 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FELONY EVADING ARREST DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SPEEDING --- BELL, TYRELL LOVELL  2115 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Portion Of Roof Of Building Next To First Tennessee Pavilion Collapses

A portion of a roof on an old brick building next to the First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium collapsed on Friday. City public works employees were clearing the rubble and seeking to temporarily stabilize the building. Officials said steps would be taken to have it completely demolished. It was part of an old factory once at the site. The building is jointly owned ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whatever Happened To The People's Game Warden?

Earlier this year a Chattanoogan.com article published a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) Wildlife Officer encouraging readers to turn in anyone keeping or caring for an orphaned raccoon, squirrel, bunny or deer, because it may have rabies or pose a danger to some fictitious person.   In another  article, the TWRA Officer invaded a girl's home, seized ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Einstein Explains Insanity

In September of 2002, a detailed study of “Tennessee Schools on Notice” was prepared by the state’s Office of Education Accountability. This was when Senator Bob Corker was the Mayor of Chattanooga and it proves, pretty thoroughly I might add, that after millions upon millions of extra dollars have been poured down the collective drains at schools such as Orchard Knob, Clifton Hills, ... (click for more)

Sports

Bucs Nip Silverdale In Error-Plagued Baseball, 9-7

The Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers and the Silverdale Baptist Academy Seahawks played a crucial baseball doubleheader on Saturday with first place in District 5-A on the line. Both teams entered play for the first game at Silverdale sporting identical 6-0 district records, but you would never have known it by the way that first game was played. In a see-saw game where the side was ... (click for more)

East Hamilton Dumps Ooltewah 3-2 For Choo Choo Softball Title

Softball, like most sports, is about numbers. How about these two One – the number of hits East Hamilton got off Ooltewah pitcher Mackenzie Patterson. Three – the number of errors Ooltewah made and the number of runs East Hamilton scored in the first inning. Oh, and one more: Eighteenth – the number of the final out when East Hamilton pitcher Sydnie Rogers ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors