Severe Thunderstorms Cause Damage On Signal Mountain; Widespread Power Outages Reported

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Severe thunderstorms that came through around 7:30 p.m. brought trees down on Signal Mountain, and widespread power outages were reported.

Two homes that had damage were at 205 Sunnybrook, with eaves and gutter damage, and 601 Dunsinane Road, with major damage to the roof line and a tree fell through the living room area.

No injuries were reported in either case.

EPB officials said they were working as quickly as possible to restore power to about 2,200 customers who experienced outages.

Officials said the Smart Grid prevented outages or auto-restored power to about 3,400 customers.