Rescuers Called Out After Male Hits Head After Fall From Rope Swing; He And Companions Trapped On One Side Of The Creek

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Rescue crews were setting up a safety line at the first creek crossing at the Pocket Wilderness at the foot of Mowbray Mountain after a male was injured on Saturday night and he and his companions were blocked by high water.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting the male had fallen from a man-made rope swing and hit his head on the rocks below at the Blue Hole swimming area.

According to Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Weddington, the person suffered a head injury but was able to walk out with nine of his friends back to the first creek crossing.

Due to the significant amount of rain that has fallen over the last several days, the creeks are high, swift moving and impassable. Rescue personnel from Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department, Soddy Daisy Fire Department and Walden's Ridge Emergency Services were on the scene to help all 10 individuals cross the creek.

Fire officials reported the injured male was denying medical treatment from rescue personnel.

Hamilton County EMS was on the scene as well for any potential injuries to rescue personnel.