 Sunday, April 2, 2017 69.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Boyd Says Audit Shows Bonuses Pad Pay Of Some Top Visitors Bureau Officials

Monday, April 3, 2017

County Commission Finance Committee Chairman Tim Boyd said in a report on the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau that bonuses pad the overall pay of some top CVB officials.

Commissioner Boyd, who studied records in the county auditor's office about the CVB for 2013-2014, said he found "tens of thousands of dollars in bonuses for the president and vice president."

He also said there were "salary increases exceeding 20 percent in a single year."

The county auditor's office has not done another full audit of the CVB since that 2013-14 inspection.

A current 2017 CVB budget lists president Bob Doak making $175,000 per year and Ed Dolliver, vice president of sales, is at $130,000.

However, Commissioner Boyd found that back in July of 2013, their overall pay was much more. Mr. Doak was being paid an overall $204,152 and Mr. Dolliver was getting an overall $152,918.

It's not possible for the public to find out about bonuses or any other details of the way the CVB spends hotel/motel tax money it gets directly from the county because it won't release any detailed spending information. The CVB is budgeting for $7,178,464 from the hotel/motel tax fund this year. Its total income is $8,409,530. The CVB apparently is spending every penny - listing its expenses for the current year at $8,409,530.

The CVB is paying attorney Phillip Whitaker to seek to block any release of the information.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger, who sits on the CVB board, said he cannot help get the detailed information. He said he "would be surprised" if there is any mis-spending of money at the Visitors Bureau.

Commissioner Boyd said, "The CVB has its own appointed 30+ member Board of (volunteer) Directors. However it seems the CVB president/CEO spends money at his own discretion. According to the Hamilton County Purchasing Department Director, Ms. Gail Ropo, the CVB has never asked her department to assist in the procurement of any goods or services. This stands in stark contrast to the operating procedures of Hamilton County government where any purchases of $25,000 or more must follow the Hamilton County procurement procedures and be approved by the Commission."

Citing CVB spending on salaries, travel, furnishings, attorneys, consultants and other items, he said, "It is all spent with no accountability to the very board of elected officials who entrusted the CVB with all of the millions of tax dollars collected through the Hotel/Motel Tax.

"If the CVB was funded with private dollars, earned or donated, there would be no reason for this report. However when any agency is entrusted with the responsibility of managing tax dollars there must be the highest level of accountability and transparency. This does not seem to be the case with the CVB when they are repeatedly asked for copies of all of their financials by the media and refuse to share the information. Neither the county auditor’s reports, CVB’s 990 nor the CVB public financial statements indicate how CVB’s staff is managing (or mismanaging) the citizens’ tax dollars.  

"CVB does not follow Hamilton County government’s 31-page policy on the use of county credit cards for travel and expenses. In fact, charges made during FY2014 by CVB’s staff on the CVB travel card indicate the CVB staff does not even follow its own travel policy, and, as reported by the county auditor, the president/CEO of CVB approves all travel expenses which in FY2014 amounted to over $314,000.00."  

 

 


April 2, 2017

Shannon Ketchersid Found Not Guilty Of Assaulting Friend Marcus Keith

April 2, 2017

PHOTOS: People And Scenes Along The Riverfront

April 2, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A Criminal Court jury found Shannon Frank Ketchersid not guilty of assaulting his longtime friend, Marcus Keith, on April 3, 2015. Ketchersid, in the trial for reckless aggravated assault ... (click for more)

It was a beautiful day to enjoy the riverfront at downtown Chattanooga on Saturday (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR-ZACARIAS, VITALINA  1615 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Shannon Ketchersid Found Not Guilty Of Assaulting Friend Marcus Keith

A Criminal Court jury found Shannon Frank Ketchersid not guilty of assaulting his longtime friend, Marcus Keith, on April 3, 2015. Ketchersid, in the trial for reckless aggravated assault in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman, said the incident left him "unemployable." He said he has not worked since that night that dramatically changed both their lives. Keith, who was ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: People And Scenes Along The Riverfront

It was a beautiful day to enjoy the riverfront at downtown Chattanooga on Saturday (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians - And Response (2)

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Can We Sue Us?

When I was a little boy I’d watch a lot of westerns on TV and gained a lot of wisdom I have embraced all my life. Did you know that both the Lone Ranger and The Cisco Kid would never draw unless it was in self-defense, and then only to shoot the pistol out of the bad’s guy’s hand? There’s a lesson there. Tonto, who was the Lone Ranger’s ‘Kemo Sabe,’ taught the best lesson. The wise ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Hires Lamont Paris as New Men' Basketball Coach

It didn’t take Chattanooga Mocs Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn and his staff long to find the 20th head coach in the men’s basketball program history. Lamont Paris, most recently associate head coach at Wisconsin, has been offered and accepted the position Sunday.   While the national search was conducted in swift fashion, it was done methodically ... (click for more)

Crook Outkicks Jenkins To Win 65 Roses 5K Again

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – It was a perfect day for running here on the campus of Lee University Saturday morning for the 15 th annual 65 Roses 5K. Temperatures were cool, skies were just a bit overcast and there was very little wind as runners and walkers gathered for this popular 3.1-mile road race that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Joseph Crook was successful in defending ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors