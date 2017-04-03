Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, April 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BEASLEY, TRAVIS JAMES

493 PAGE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BELL, EBONY CONNIE

1260 GROVE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COVINGTON, DANA

2804 SIENER LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CROSS, LADARIUS MONTRELL

3652 TANAKA TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

CRUZ, JESSICA LANE

1716 SOUTH SEEMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DOWNER, SEAN TOM

310 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

404 TUNNEL BLVD C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

---

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC

9408 HACKBERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 373798860

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

---

HALL, TINA MICHELLE

4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON

2813 RIDGECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HAMPTON, DAVID LORONZO

1400 NORHT CHAMBLIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

HARDEN, MISTY LEE

5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING OF SIDEWALK

---

HERNANDEZ, SILVESTRE

4604 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR

5108 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ISAAC, BILLY JOE

2704 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

Here are the mug shots:

BEASLEY, TRAVIS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/24/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BELL, EBONY CONNIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COVINGTON, DANA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/04/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CROSS, LADARIUS MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) CRUZ, JESSICA LANE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DOWNER, SEAN TOM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF NOISE LEVEL RESTRICTIONS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE) HALL, TINA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAMPTON, DAVID LORONZO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC HARDEN, MISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING OF SIDEWALK HERNANDEZ, SILVESTRE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) JOINER, DEVIN BRIAHM

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MASON, BREYON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION MATHEWS, BRADLEY AMOS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD MILLER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/16/1953

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORGAN, DERRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/30/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MORTON, CORTNEY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 04/02/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE