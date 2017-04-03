 Monday, April 3, 2017 69.3°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, April 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BEASLEY, TRAVIS JAMES 
493 PAGE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BELL, EBONY CONNIE 
1260 GROVE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COVINGTON, DANA 
2804 SIENER LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CROSS, LADARIUS MONTRELL 
3652 TANAKA TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
CRUZ, JESSICA LANE 
1716 SOUTH SEEMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DOWNER, SEAN TOM 
310 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL 
404 TUNNEL BLVD C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC 
9408 HACKBERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 373798860 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
HALL, TINA MICHELLE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON 
2813 RIDGECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAMPTON, DAVID LORONZO 
1400 NORHT CHAMBLIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
HARDEN, MISTY LEE 
5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING OF SIDEWALK
---
HERNANDEZ, SILVESTRE 
4604 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR 
5108 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ISAAC, BILLY JOE 
2704 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOINER, DEVIN BRIAHM 
2429 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR 
4941 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MASON, BREYON NICOLE 
380 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
MATHEWS, BRADLEY AMOS 
10904 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795357 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
---
MILLER, JERRY LEWIS 
959 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 765 CHATTANOOGA, 374020000 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MORGAN, DERRICK LAMAR 
3628 LEANNE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MORTON, CORTNEY ELAINE 
563 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
NORTH, ROBERT LEE 
4730 BRIARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PEACE, ASHLEY LAUREN 
724 SHELLY LANE ROSSVILLE, 37003 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETTY, ANTONIO L 
7602 DUSTVIEW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN 
1817 BOLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SHEVLIN, JAMES SCOTT 
3010 DRUID DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SHINGLETON, JESSE IAN 
218 SCHOOL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SMARTT, CHRISTOPHER GLENN 
4015 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY 
HOME LESS SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY 
306 1/2 DAVIS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM 
4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON 
2629 EAST 19TH STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
TURNER, ETHAN BLAKE 
2130 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VONKENNEN, MICHELE LEAH 
5309 HWY 58 APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY 
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
WINSTON, HENRY LEWIS 
7235 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

