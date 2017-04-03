Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BEASLEY, TRAVIS JAMES
493 PAGE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BELL, EBONY CONNIE
1260 GROVE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COVINGTON, DANA
2804 SIENER LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CROSS, LADARIUS MONTRELL
3652 TANAKA TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
CRUZ, JESSICA LANE
1716 SOUTH SEEMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DOWNER, SEAN TOM
310 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
404 TUNNEL BLVD C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
9408 HACKBERRY LANE SODDY DAISY, 373798860
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
---
HALL, TINA MICHELLE
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON
2813 RIDGECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAMPTON, DAVID LORONZO
1400 NORHT CHAMBLIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING OF SIDEWALK
---
HERNANDEZ, SILVESTRE
4604 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR
5108 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ISAAC, BILLY JOE
2704 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE) UND
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOINER, DEVIN BRIAHM
2429 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR
4941 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MASON, BREYON NICOLE
380 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
MATHEWS, BRADLEY AMOS
10904 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795357
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
---
MILLER, JERRY LEWIS
959 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 765 CHATTANOOGA, 374020000
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MORGAN, DERRICK LAMAR
3628 LEANNE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MORTON, CORTNEY ELAINE
563 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
NORTH, ROBERT LEE
4730 BRIARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PEACE, ASHLEY LAUREN
724 SHELLY LANE ROSSVILLE, 37003
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETTY, ANTONIO L
7602 DUSTVIEW COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN
1817 BOLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SHEVLIN, JAMES SCOTT
3010 DRUID DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SHINGLETON, JESSE IAN
218 SCHOOL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SMARTT, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
4015 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
HOME LESS SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY
306 1/2 DAVIS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM
4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON
2629 EAST 19TH STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
TURNER, ETHAN BLAKE
2130 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VONKENNEN, MICHELE LEAH
5309 HWY 58 APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
WINSTON, HENRY LEWIS
7235 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
