5 People Displaced By Early Morning Fire On Webb Road

Monday, April 3, 2017
  • - photo by Alexandra DeHart
  • - photo by Alexandra DeHart
  • - photo by Bruce Garner
  • - photo by Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright

No injuries were reported in connection with an apartment fire early Monday morning.
 
The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 12:18 a.m. and responded to 4114 Webb Road with five fire companies. Upon arrival, the first firefighters on the scene could see flames shooting 20 to 30 feet in the air. The structure on fire was a residential structure with three apartment units.
 
Lt. Matthew Martin with Quint 6 said they were informed that someone might still be inside. Fortunately, Chattanooga Police Officer Charles Harvey arrived earlier and banged on the doors to wake up all of the residents and get them out to safety. 

The fire was visible on three sides of the triplex and it was beginning to spread to another residence about 20 feet away. Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright, the incident commander, called for several additional fire companies to bring in extra personnel and equipment. While some firefighters worked to get the main blaze under control, others worked to keep the fire from spreading the the other structure. They succeeded in limiting the damage to the other structure to the exterior siding and roof.

The firefighters extinguished the fire in the triplex, but the damage was substantial. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. A fire investigator said a resident was heating up some grease on the stove to cook something, and left it unattended. When he returned to the kitchen, the room was on fire and spread very quickly from there.
 
The dollar loss was estimated at $180,000 for the building and its contents.
The fire displaced a total of five people. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance the victims. Hamilton County EMS, EPB and Hamilton County Marine Rescue also provided valuable assistance on the scene. 


Oglesby Says More Needs To Be Done About Shootings In District 7

Cofrancesco Pleads Guilty In Traffic Death Of 60-Year-Old Motorcyclist

Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 25-30


Opinion

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (2)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don’t know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Can We Sue Us?

When I was a little boy I’d watch a lot of westerns on TV and gained a lot of wisdom I have embraced all my life. Did you know that both the Lone Ranger and The Cisco Kid would never draw unless it was in self-defense, and then only to shoot the pistol out of the bad’s guy’s hand? There’s a lesson there. Tonto, who was the Lone Ranger’s ‘Kemo Sabe,’ taught the best lesson. The wise ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

The Red Bank Lionettes didn't win the Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball tournament this weekend, but it was a productive event as Red Bank won three straight games on Saturday before falling to Scottsboro in the championship semifinals. The Lionettes had wins over Bradley (6-3), Farragut (7-3) and East Hamilton (7-3) before losing 10-4 to Scottsboro. Hannah Wood was ... (click for more)

Crook Outkicks Jenkins To Win 65 Roses 5K Again

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – It was a perfect day for running here on the campus of Lee University Saturday morning for the 15 th annual 65 Roses 5K. Temperatures were cool, skies were just a bit overcast and there was very little wind as runners and walkers gathered for this popular 3.1-mile road race that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Joseph Crook was successful in defending ... (click for more)


