Monday, April 3, 2017

One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Soddy Daisy early Monday morning.

The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. at 10003 Dayton Pike.

The car was traveling south on Dayton Pike when it went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Police said it appeared the car was speeding.

