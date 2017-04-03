New ATM Map Shows Magnitude Of Tax Exempt Land In City

Monday, April 3, 2017

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) has released a new map of Chattanooga showing in color the location of parcels that are under a PILOT (green) or TIF (red) tax break agreement or are tax exempt because of government ownership (yellow) or charitable reasons (yellow and orange).



Almost 29 percent of the land area in the city appears in one of these tax-favored categories.

“We hope the map will remind our elected officials they need to be careful before adding more tax break land through property tax incentives like payment-in-lieu-of- tax (PILOT) and tax increment financing (TIF),” said ATM founder Helen Burns Sharp.

“The tax burden shifts to homeowners and small businesses when large companies are given special treatment.”

ATM is a non-partisan public interest advocacy organization. While not against all tax breaks, Sharp said the group believes that our local governments need to be more strategic and reserve them for projects with significant public benefit that likely would not happen without the incentive.

ATM has recommended policies and procedures that the city and county could consider to address how they review, monitor and enforce the PILOT program.

The group soon will release results of a study where they examined each PILOT agreement to determine what commitments companies made to get the tax break, what the “clawback” language is if they do not meet their commitments, and what their reporting requirements are.

Ms. Sharp stated the most elusive figures to track are the actual number of new jobs created and the total amount of tax forgiveness per PILOT, data that is necessary to determine the amount of subsidy per job. She said she hopes the report will nudge officials to enforce agreements if companies have not met their commitments.

More information on PILOTs is available at http://www.atmchatt.com/