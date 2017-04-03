 Monday, April 3, 2017 59.6°F   rain   Light Rain

Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 25-30

Monday, April 3, 2017
Click here for the Catoosa County arrest report for March 25-30.

April 3, 2017

Oglesby Says More Needs To Be Done About Shootings In District 7

April 3, 2017

Cofrancesco Pleads Guilty In Traffic Death Of 60-Year-Old Motorcyclist

April 3, 2017

Erskine Oglesby, candidate in the runoff District 7 City Council race, on Monday made a statement regarding the shooting outbreaks throughout District 7.   Mr. Oglesby said, “I would ... (click for more)

Henry Cofrancesco III pleaded guilty on Monday to one  count of vehicular homicide (by Impairment) and one count of (DUI per se) (enhanced) in a case involving the traffic death of a 60-year-old ... (click for more)

Erskine Oglesby, candidate in the runoff District 7 City Council race, on Monday made a statement regarding the shooting outbreaks throughout District 7.   Mr. Oglesby said, “I would first like to offer my condolences on behalf of myself and my wife Sheryl to those families dealing with the loss of loved ones in our community today. Shootings once again in Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Henry Cofrancesco III pleaded guilty on Monday to one  count of vehicular homicide (by Impairment) and one count of (DUI per se) (enhanced) in a case involving the traffic death of a 60-year-old motorcyclist on May 21. Judge Don Poole will set the sentence on July 20 at 1:30 p.m. for manner and length of service to be determined by the court on the homicide. On the ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (2)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don’t know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Can We Sue Us?

When I was a little boy I’d watch a lot of westerns on TV and gained a lot of wisdom I have embraced all my life. Did you know that both the Lone Ranger and The Cisco Kid would never draw unless it was in self-defense, and then only to shoot the pistol out of the bad’s guy’s hand? There’s a lesson there. Tonto, who was the Lone Ranger’s ‘Kemo Sabe,’ taught the best lesson. The wise ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

The Red Bank Lionettes didn't win the Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball tournament this weekend, but it was a productive event as Red Bank won three straight games on Saturday before falling to Scottsboro in the championship semifinals. The Lionettes had wins over Bradley (6-3), Farragut (7-3) and East Hamilton (7-3) before losing 10-4 to Scottsboro. Hannah Wood was ... (click for more)

Crook Outkicks Jenkins To Win 65 Roses 5K Again

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – It was a perfect day for running here on the campus of Lee University Saturday morning for the 15 th annual 65 Roses 5K. Temperatures were cool, skies were just a bit overcast and there was very little wind as runners and walkers gathered for this popular 3.1-mile road race that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Joseph Crook was successful in defending ... (click for more)


