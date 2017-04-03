Cofrancesco Pleads Guilty In Traffic Death Of 60-Year-Old Motorcyclist

Monday, April 3, 2017

Henry Cofrancesco III pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of vehicular homicide (by Impairment) and one count of (DUI per se) (enhanced) in a case involving the traffic death of a 60-year-old motorcyclist on May 21.

Judge Don Poole will set the sentence on July 20 at 1:30 p.m. for manner and length of service to be determined by the court on the homicide.

On the DUI, it was agreed on the mandatory minimums on an Enhanced DUI.

He is represented by attorney Ben McGowan and the prosecutor is Cameron Williams.

Cofrancesco, 34, of 8114 Hamilton Mill Dr., was initially charged with possession of cocaine, failure to yield right of way, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and DUI.

Robert Benedict was struck and killed on Lee Highway when a vehicle pulled onto the highway from the Images nightclub.

At 8:10 p.m., officers from the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic Division responded to the fatal crash at 5950 Lee Highway involving a 2015 BMW convertible and a 2006 American Ironhorse motorcycle.

Police said Cofrancesco was driving the 2015 BMW. He was pulling out of the parking lot at 5950 Lee Highway.

Then his vehicle pulled out into the road he struck the motorcycle rider. The impact caused substantial damage to both vehicles.

Mr. Benedict was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood search warrant was obtained and executed. Police said at the time that the results of the chemical test would determine if any charges would be filed related to intoxication.

A witness said Cofrancesco drove over a curb onto Lee Highway directly in front of the motorcycle.

The witness said the driver got out of his car, looked around, then went back into the bar.