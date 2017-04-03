Oglesby Says More Needs To Be Done About Shootings In District 7

Monday, April 3, 2017

Erskine Oglesby, candidate in the runoff District 7 City Council race, on Monday made a statement regarding the shooting outbreaks throughout District 7.



Mr. Oglesby said, “I would first like to offer my condolences on behalf of myself and my wife Sheryl to those families dealing with the loss of loved ones in our community today. Shootings once again in Chattanooga have stripped our community of hope leaving fear in our streets.

"Areas within District 7 have taken the blunt force of this impact. Our community must come together to say enough is enough. Thursday morning, we lost a daughter in our community in East Lake. On Friday afternoon, just after lunch our community was struck once again with bullets flying on our streets in Alton Park.

"It is my fear that if the city does not face this issue head on in the coming months, our community will be consumed by the violence. The safety of our streets and neighborhoods should be our priority. If we are not safe, then we will not see business, people or neighborhoods thrive. The citizens who live in the district have a right to feel safe. District 7 deserves a leader who will stand up for all and talk about these issues.”





