Boyd Recommends Cutting Amount Of Hotel/Motel Taxes That CVB Gets; Doak To Address County Commission On Wednesday

Monday, April 3, 2017

County Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd is recommending that the maximum percentage of the hotel/motel tax issued to the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB)  not exceed 65 percent of the total hotel/motel tax collected by Hamilton County in one fiscal year.

The CVB now gets 100 percent of the tax, that this year is projected to bring in $7.1 million for the county portion.

He is also recommending that the CVB and other agencies getting $25,000 or more from the county in a year be subject to the Open Records Act. CVB officials are taking the position that specific details of the agency spending not be made public and have hired a lawyer to find attempts to make the spending records public.

Meanwhile, Bob Doak, CVB president and CEO, is set to make a presentation to the commission at its meeting on Wednesday.

Commissioner Boyd said a portion of the hotel/motel tax funds that the agency gets should be used by CVB to pay the county’s obligated portion of maintaining the Bessie Smith Preservation Hall/Afro-American Heritage Museum.

He is recommending that the balance of the hotel/motel tax be used "To service debt on bonds issued for the construction of facilities within Hamilton County which enhance and promote tourism, athletic events, and improvements to County operated (and/or jointly operated with the city of Chattanooga) public parks within Hamilton County, and to provide funds as may be needed by which to recruit various sporting, arts, and/or cultural events to Hamilton County."

Commissioner Boyd said a permanent seat should be added to the CVB board for the County Commission. The commission chairperson may hold the seat or appoint a fellow commissioner to fill the seat, it was stated. The County Commission CVB board seat will be held for a term of one year.

The commissioner said the CVB will be required to make a minimum of one financial report per year to the County Commission prior to a regularly schedule commission or agenda session. The commission may asked for additional presentations as may be deemed necessary.

He said the commission should adopt a new resolution requiring any agency receiving $25,000 or more from Hamilton County government be subject to all Hamilton County government procurement and travel policies.

Capital expenses greater than $25,000 would have to be approved by the board of commissioners.


April 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 3, 2017

Bounty Hunter Gang Leader Ordered Jailed While Awaiting Handling Of Federal Gun Charge

April 3, 2017

Coonrod Says Hakeem Hits "New Low In Chattanooga Politics"


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR, ANTONIO  UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

A federal magistrate judge on Monday ordered that gang leader Bobby Johnson be detained while awaiting handling of federal gun charges against him. A gang expert recently testified that Johnson ... (click for more)

City Council District 9 candidate Demetrus Coonrod said incumbent Yusuf Hakeem "hit a new low in Chattanooga politics" in recent comments about her.   She said, "Unfortunately this ... (click for more)


Opinion

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don’t know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Great 4-4-43 Escape

I’ve never asked for a birthday present before, aside from maybe a passionate kiss or two, but today I want you to consider taking part in my 68 th party. I want you to help me ask the United States to consider giving the nation’s highest award – The Medal of Honor – to a man who on this very day in 1943 became the reason we won the war in the Pacific at the close of World War ... (click for more)

Sports

Sooners, Vols Set New Football Series Starting In 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has worked out a future football series with Oklahoma. The two programs are set to meet in 2020 and 2024. Tennessee will head to Norman in 2020 for its fifth-ever meeting against the Sooners. The Vols will appear at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 that season -- a game landing directly between previously scheduled home contests ... (click for more)

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

The Red Bank Lionettes didn't win the Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball tournament this weekend, but it was a productive event as Red Bank won three straight games on Saturday before falling to Scottsboro in the championship semifinals. The Lionettes had wins over Bradley (6-3), Farragut (7-3) and East Hamilton (7-3) before losing 10-4 to Scottsboro. Hannah Wood was ... (click for more)


