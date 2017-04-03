 Tuesday, April 4, 2017 69.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Larry Grohn Says Chris Anderson Mailer Is Libelous

Monday, April 3, 2017

City Councilman Larry Grohn said an attack ad sent out by Councilman Chris Anderson is libelous.

He said, "I am already consulting with a couple of law firms to decide what to do about the libelous statements presented by Chris Anderson's mailer. I will be taking the first step, which will be to demand a public retraction in the Chattanoogan, the Times Free Press and the Chronicle."

The ad said Councilman Grohn is backing Erskine Oglesby, who is in a runoff with incumbent Anderson for the District 7 council seat.

Councilman Grohn said, "I categorically have nothing to do with the Oglesby campaign nor have I contributed anything to his campaign, Furthermore, I have never met and do not know Allen Jones nor have any association with the JMS - PAC. I don't even know any of the individuals whose photos appear on the mailer.

"This is but another example of the total narcissistic and self-serving behavior of Councilman Anderson, who is willing to do and say anything which will benefit his own selfish ambition, in a total disregard for the truth.

"When Mr. Anderson was the campaign manager for the Seidlecki tax assessor campaign, he was questioned about a campaign statement which was false, or at least grossly inaccurate. Mr. Anderson stated, 'I don't have to convince you with a truthful argument, I only need to get the voters to believe whatever I say.'

"I do not believe anyone who is willing to use these types of tactics to smear the reputation of an opponent, and in addition someone not even involved in the District 7 campaign, is worthy of election - much less re-election.

"Chris Anderson's mailer, even though it may seem impossible to do so, further taints the already disreputable reputation of most elected officials."


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR, ANTONIO  UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EVADING ARREST OPEN CONTAINER LAW --- BEELER, KELLY LYNN  1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Bounty Hunter Gang Leader Ordered Jailed While Awaiting Handling Of Federal Gun Charge

A federal magistrate judge on Monday ordered that gang leader Bobby Johnson be detained while awaiting handling of federal gun charges against him. A gang expert recently testified that Johnson was a central figure in a beef between two Bloods gangs that has led to a string of killings. Johnson, 34, was identified as a leader of the Bounty Hunters, a gang that has been feuding ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don’t know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Great 4-4-43 Escape

I’ve never asked for a birthday present before, aside from maybe a passionate kiss or two, but today I want you to consider taking part in my 68 th party. I want you to help me ask the United States to consider giving the nation’s highest award – The Medal of Honor – to a man who on this very day in 1943 became the reason we won the war in the Pacific at the close of World War ... (click for more)

Sports

Sooners, Vols Set New Football Series Starting In 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has worked out a future football series with Oklahoma. The two programs are set to meet in 2020 and 2024. Tennessee will head to Norman in 2020 for its fifth-ever meeting against the Sooners. The Vols will appear at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 that season -- a game landing directly between previously scheduled home contests ... (click for more)

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

The Red Bank Lionettes didn't win the Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball tournament this weekend, but it was a productive event as Red Bank won three straight games on Saturday before falling to Scottsboro in the championship semifinals. The Lionettes had wins over Bradley (6-3), Farragut (7-3) and East Hamilton (7-3) before losing 10-4 to Scottsboro. Hannah Wood was ... (click for more)


