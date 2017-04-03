Larry Grohn Says Chris Anderson Mailer Is Libelous

Monday, April 3, 2017

City Councilman Larry Grohn said an attack ad sent out by Councilman Chris Anderson is libelous.

He said, "I am already consulting with a couple of law firms to decide what to do about the libelous statements presented by Chris Anderson's mailer. I will be taking the first step, which will be to demand a public retraction in the Chattanoogan, the Times Free Press and the Chronicle."

The ad said Councilman Grohn is backing Erskine Oglesby, who is in a runoff with incumbent Anderson for the District 7 council seat.

Councilman Grohn said, "I categorically have nothing to do with the Oglesby campaign nor have I contributed anything to his campaign, Furthermore, I have never met and do not know Allen Jones nor have any association with the JMS - PAC. I don't even know any of the individuals whose photos appear on the mailer.

"This is but another example of the total narcissistic and self-serving behavior of Councilman Anderson, who is willing to do and say anything which will benefit his own selfish ambition, in a total disregard for the truth.

"When Mr. Anderson was the campaign manager for the Seidlecki tax assessor campaign, he was questioned about a campaign statement which was false, or at least grossly inaccurate. Mr. Anderson stated, 'I don't have to convince you with a truthful argument, I only need to get the voters to believe whatever I say.'

"I do not believe anyone who is willing to use these types of tactics to smear the reputation of an opponent, and in addition someone not even involved in the District 7 campaign, is worthy of election - much less re-election.

"Chris Anderson's mailer, even though it may seem impossible to do so, further taints the already disreputable reputation of most elected officials."