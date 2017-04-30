Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Sunday, April 30, 2017 74.8°F   thunderstorms and rain   Light Thunderstorms and Rain

Sunday, April 30, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER 
3711 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
BAILEY, HUNTER ALEXANDER 
6427 HIGHWAY 301 TRENTON, 307525200 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
BARNES, DANNY LEBOURGERO 
7827 OPAL DR Chattanooga, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BETHUNE, CARSON FRANKLIN 
3567 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 
2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD 
1603 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS 
1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, HERBERT COTY 
161 GLENN HOWARD ROAD CHATTSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAMPBELL, TAMMY LEE 
452 DEER TRAIL RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
CARTER, KEITH DEWANE 
4800 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102125 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CHUBB, JONONE D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CRAWL, MARLON JOVAUNTY 
1185 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CUZZORT, TERRY LEE 
3309 GLEASON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN 
1609 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DANIELS, REGINALD 
1213 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023765 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN 
1318 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE 
606 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
DAVIS, MICHELLE LYNN 
220 HOMEPLACE COURT CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
DRAUGHON, DUSTIN WADE 
1306 W END AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FOSKEY, AARON JAY 
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
---
FRADY, ADAM RAY 
204 SUNRISE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT 
6932 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREEN, GERALD FARRIS 
251 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
GREEN, KIARA L 
6911MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD 
101 DALMATION LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374052010 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS 
4713 A TOMAHAWK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
HENDERSON, YASMANE 
2103 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ISOM, BRENDEN KARL 
814 S SCENIC HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, AUSTIN TERRELL 
271 COBBLESTONE LANDING MT JULIET, 37122 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE 
1816 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
KENNER, JASON MICHAEL 
1816 Terri Lynn Dr Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE 
300 FLATBRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KNOWLTON, GEOFFREY CLARKE 
705 MANSION CIRCLE APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
LEE, JERRY RALPH 
3608 Maiden Dr Chattanooga, 374121518 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
MCCALLISTER, MICHAEL EDWARD 
HOMLESS , 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDOUGAL, DONALD JOSEPH 
1702 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MELTON, BRENDON WESLEY 
4203 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOB
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEA
---
MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF 
1900 Wilson St Chattanooga, 374064219 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
NORMAN, MYRON NICHOLAI 
139 Barnard Cr Dayton, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING (DOMESTIC)
---
OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN 
4956 BRANNUM LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PENCE, PATRICK EARL 
14 YESTER OAKS DRIVE APT 32 LAFATTE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE 
102 D HARDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE REPORTS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
POTTER, DANIEL PAUL 
7250 KLINGLER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
PRITCHETT, COLLIN FEREZ 
4533 PECKING PAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROLLINS, AREYAL LATRICE 
1410 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
ROUNSAVILLE, COREY LAVAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
SANDERS, ROBERT JASON 
4910 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
SMITH, SHARIK R 
32 ROSEN WALD ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
TATE, RONNIE LEON 
2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH 
428 FRAWLEY RD APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 374127203 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TREJO-VELASCO, VECENTE 
4809 WINDING LN APT I HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SURRENDER OF LICENSE
---
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA 
1723 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES 
3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HALF PERCOCET
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHELCHEL, SHANE JONATHAN 
272 STRAWBERRY DRIVE WINCHESTER, 373985504 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
WHITAKER, PATRICK DEMONE 
1904 HOLTZCLAW CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODARD, MARCUS LEBRON 
4711 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

