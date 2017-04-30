Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER
3711 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
BAILEY, HUNTER ALEXANDER
6427 HIGHWAY 301 TRENTON, 307525200
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
BARNES, DANNY LEBOURGERO
7827 OPAL DR Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BETHUNE, CARSON FRANKLIN
3567 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE
2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROADWELL, JUSTIN LOYD
1603 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, HERBERT COTY
161 GLENN HOWARD ROAD CHATTSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAMPBELL, TAMMY LEE
452 DEER TRAIL RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
CARTER, KEITH DEWANE
4800 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102125
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHUBB, JONONE D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRAWL, MARLON JOVAUNTY
1185 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CUZZORT, TERRY LEE
3309 GLEASON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN
1609 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DANIELS, REGINALD
1213 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023765
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
1318 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
606 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
DAVIS, MICHELLE LYNN
220 HOMEPLACE COURT CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
DRAUGHON, DUSTIN WADE
1306 W END AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
FRADY, ADAM RAY
204 SUNRISE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
6932 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREEN, GERALD FARRIS
251 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
GREEN, KIARA L
6911MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
101 DALMATION LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374052010
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS
4713 A TOMAHAWK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
HENDERSON, YASMANE
2103 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ISOM, BRENDEN KARL
814 S SCENIC HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, AUSTIN TERRELL
271 COBBLESTONE LANDING MT JULIET, 37122
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE
1816 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
KENNER, JASON MICHAEL
1816 Terri Lynn Dr Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING, GEVA MICHELLE
300 FLATBRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KNOWLTON, GEOFFREY CLARKE
705 MANSION CIRCLE APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
LEE, JERRY RALPH
3608 Maiden Dr Chattanooga, 374121518
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
MCCALLISTER, MICHAEL EDWARD
HOMLESS ,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDOUGAL, DONALD JOSEPH
1702 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MELTON, BRENDON WESLEY
4203 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOB
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEA
MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF
1900 Wilson St Chattanooga, 374064219
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
NORMAN, MYRON NICHOLAI
139 Barnard Cr Dayton, 37321
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING (DOMESTIC)
OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN
4956 BRANNUM LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENCE, PATRICK EARL
14 YESTER OAKS DRIVE APT 32 LAFATTE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE
102 D HARDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE REPORTS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POTTER, DANIEL PAUL
7250 KLINGLER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
PRITCHETT, COLLIN FEREZ
4533 PECKING PAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
ROLLINS, AREYAL LATRICE
1410 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ROUNSAVILLE, COREY LAVAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
SANDERS, ROBERT JASON
4910 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
SMITH, SHARIK R
32 ROSEN WALD ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TATE, RONNIE LEON
2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH
428 FRAWLEY RD APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 374127203
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TREJO-VELASCO, VECENTE
4809 WINDING LN APT I HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SURRENDER OF LICENSE
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA
1723 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES
3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HALF PERCOCET
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHELCHEL, SHANE JONATHAN
272 STRAWBERRY DRIVE WINCHESTER, 373985504
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
WHITAKER, PATRICK DEMONE
1904 HOLTZCLAW CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODARD, MARCUS LEBRON
4711 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
