Daryl Ray, 50, Shot Early Sunday Morning In Drive-By Shooting

Sunday, April 30, 2017
Daryl Ray, 50, was shot early Sunday morning on Wilson Road.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 3:23 a.m. to a person shot on the 4700 block of Wilson Road.
 
Upon arrival, officers with the Chattanooga Police Department located Ray who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS and is considered to be in critical condition.
 
It has been determined that the victim was operating a vehicle when he was shot at from another passing vehicle.
There is no suspect information at this time. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively following leads in this case.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

