Daryl Ray, 50, Shot Early Sunday Morning In Drive-By Shooting

Sunday, April 30, 2017

Daryl Ray, 50, was shot early Sunday morning on Wilson Road.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:23 a.m. to a person shot on the 4700 block of Wilson Road.

Upon arrival, officers with the Chattanooga Police Department located Ray who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS and is considered to be in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively following leads in this case. It has been determined that the victim was operating a vehicle when he was shot at from another passing vehicle.There is no suspect information at this time. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively following leads in this case.



