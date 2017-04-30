 Monday, May 1, 2017 65.1°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Daryl Ray, 50, Wounded Early Sunday Morning In Drive-By Shooting; Quadarius Bowling Shot At East Lake Courts Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, April 30, 2017
Daryl Ray, 50, was shot early Sunday morning on Wilson Road, then 22-year-old Quadarius Bowling was shot early Sunday afternoon at East Lake Courts.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 3:23 a.m. to a person shot on the 4700 block of Wilson Road.
 
Upon arrival, officers with the Chattanooga Police Department located Ray who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS and is considered to be in critical condition.
 
It has been determined that the victim was operating a vehicle when he was shot at from another passing vehicle. There is no suspect information at this time. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively following leads in this case.

At 1:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at the 1900 block of E 25th St Place.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, 22-year-old Quadarius Bowling, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were advised that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect on the parking lot of a local business. Later, the suspect returned and shot the victim as he was walking on East 25th Street Place.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Bowling, who has been identified as a member of the Bounty Hunters gang, was shot in February 2014. Police said they believe it was done by the Athens Park Bloods as part of an ongoing feud.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call 423-698-2525.  


May 1, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 30, 2017

Severe Storms Pound Signal, Leaving Downed Trees And Damaged Homes In Their Wake

April 30, 2017

Scott Charged With Rape After Girlfriend Says He Ripped Off Her Clothes With His Teeth


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD  3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

The massive columnar tree that crashed onto the roof of a Signal Mountain home during  Saturday’s  violent wind and thunderstorms is gone now, thanks to the joint efforts ... (click for more)

Police have charged a South Chattanooga man with rape after his girlfriend said he ripped off her clothes with his teeth then beat and raped her. Ronnie Scott, 38, is also charged with domestic ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD  3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY BURGLARY VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS --- BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK  ... (click for more)

Severe Storms Pound Signal, Leaving Downed Trees And Damaged Homes In Their Wake

The massive columnar tree that crashed onto the roof of a Signal Mountain home during  Saturday’s  violent wind and thunderstorms is gone now, thanks to the joint efforts of Tree Worx and Timberlinks employees. But forecasters are predicting more severe weather during the coming week, noted Care Connections owner Chris Duggan, who is organizing and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whatever Happened To The People's Game Warden? - And Response

Earlier this year a Chattanoogan.com article published a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) Wildlife Officer encouraging readers to turn in anyone keeping or caring for an orphaned raccoon, squirrel, bunny or deer, because it may have rabies or pose a danger to some fictitious person.   In another  article, the TWRA Officer invaded a girl's home, seized ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

Do you realize that despite the roar and rage of last night’s storm, we are four inches above normal in rainfall for the year? My garden is green and what’s more there are no drought conditions presently anywhere in all of the United States. Yes, April showers bring May flowers so I don’t know when my garden has been as blessed as I search out the orchids and onions of a brand-new ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Baseball Wins 4-3 In Season Finale

 The Lee University baseball team recorded 14 hits in a 4-3, 10-inning win in its season finale at the University of West Florida. The Flames finished the 2017 season with an overall record of 27-23. With a 13-20 record in the Gulf South Conference, Lee placed ninth in the regular season, two games shy of eighth place and earning a spot in the GSC Tournament. “I’m ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: #8 Tennessee Softball Upends #1 Florida, 5-1

Megan Geer's fourth inning grand slam brought Tennessee back from a 1-0 deficit and the #8 Vols went on to defeat the #1 Florida Gators by a 5-1 margin. Winning pitcher Caylan Arnold pitched five innings in relief for the Volunteers giving up one hit, two base on balls and striking out five. Florida's Aleshia Ocasio went the distance, giving up eight hits, one base ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors