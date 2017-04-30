Daryl Ray, 50, Wounded Early Sunday Morning In Drive-By Shooting; Quadarius Bowling Shot At East Lake Courts Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, April 30, 2017

Daryl Ray, 50, was shot early Sunday morning on Wilson Road, then 22-year-old Quadarius Bowling was shot early Sunday afternoon at East Lake Courts.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:23 a.m. to a person shot on the 4700 block of Wilson Road.

Upon arrival, officers with the Chattanooga Police Department located Ray who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS and is considered to be in critical condition.

It has been determined that the victim was operating a vehicle when he was shot at from another passing vehicle. There is no suspect information at this time. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively following leads in this case.

At 1:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at the 1900 block of E 25th St Place.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, 22-year-old Quadarius Bowling, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were advised that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect on the parking lot of a local business. Later, the suspect returned and shot the victim as he was walking on East 25th Street Place.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Bowling, who has been identified as a member of the Bounty Hunters gang, was shot in February 2014. Police said they believe it was done by the Athens Park Bloods as part of an ongoing feud.