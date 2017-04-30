 Sunday, April 30, 2017 74.8°F   thunderstorms and rain   Light Thunderstorms and Rain

Lymorris Martin, 59, Stabbed To Death; Rachel Green, 51, Is Arrested

Chattanooga Police responded to the 3200 block of Broad Street early Sunday morning to a person who had been stabbed.
 
Upon arrival, officers with the Chattanooga Police Department located Lymorris Martin, 59, who had received multiple stab wounds. He had succumbed to his injuries prior to police arrival.
 
Police were able to detain a suspect, Rachel Diane Green, 51, who was still on the scene. She was transported to another location for questioning by investigators.
 
Investigators believe that the incident escalated from a disorder which was domestic in nature.
Investigators processed evidence and witness testimony and the suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. She is charged with criminal homicide.

Police said Ms. Green could have walked away from the incident since the victim was not armed.

She was being held on $100,000 bond.


