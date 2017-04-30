Scott Charged With Rape After Girlfriend Says He Ripped Off Her Clothes With His Teeth

Sunday, April 30, 2017

Police have charged a South Chattanooga man with rape after his girlfriend said he ripped off her clothes with his teeth then beat and raped her.

Ronnie Scott, 38, is also charged with domestic assault in the incident on Sunday afternoon.

The woman said Scott got into an argument with someone outside their apartment on South Broad Street so she told him she was going to go inside and go to bed.

She said Scott afterward came in and told her he wanted to have sex. She said when she turned him down he began to punch her with a closed fist and slap her in the face while demanding to have sex.

She said she fell to the floor at one point and Scott picked her up and slammed her back onto the bed.

It was then, she said, that he ripped off her clothes with his teeth and began to force himself on her.

The woman said she was finally able to calm him down and run out of the room. She encountered officers who were on a separate call at the same location.

Police said she had a bruise/knot above her left eye, bruising on her right eye, and a knot on the right side of her head.

She also had a large bruise she said was caused by Scott last week when he bit her.

Scott denied any assault had taken place and said the woman tore off her own clothes.

He is being held on $90,000 bond on the rape and $5,000 bond on the domestic assault.

Scott has a lengthy criminal record with a number of assault charges.