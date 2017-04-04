Don Lepard Suing EPB, DePriest Berke

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

The owner of the former Global Green Lighting firm is suing EPB, former EPB President Harold DePriest and Mayor Andy Berke.

Don Lepard filed the complaint in Circuit Court.

It alleges that EPB over-charged the city for years on street lighting and used the proceeds toward its fiberoptic program

The suit also says that EPB designed a special retirement program for certain top employees to retain their loyalty.

It says that Mayor Berke conspired with EPB to defeat a major city contract that had been awarded to Global Green Lighting under the Littlefield administration.

It also says that Mr. Lepard formed a new firm and had the low bid for a city contract, but it went to the second low bidder at the direction of the mayor.

EPB officials said, "The courts have dismissed all of Don Lepard’s previous lawsuits against EPB. His latest lawsuit is just as frivolous, and we will defend against it as such."

Click here to read the complaint.