PHOTOS: STARGAZE At 715 Market Street

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

River City Company & AIA Tennessee presents PassageWays at 715 Market Street, STARGAZE, through a network of interconnected light beacons which is suspended above and along the alley at 715 Market Street.

STARGAZE will utilize the Star API provided by NASA and the American Museum of Natural History's Universal Data to give glow and mimic the night sky above for a contemplative and playful installation. Artistic & creative influence is from New York City Jeian Jeong, Ryan Whitby, and Adam Paikowsky.

STAGE GENIES soundscape added through a connected and programmed network of cameras, speakers and computers. Stage Genies provides the soundscape installation tracks movement of alleyway goers and respond with music, imagine walking through an alley and triggering the start of the beloved and iconic song of "Chattanooga Choo Choo" created and installed by Chattanoogans Kathryn Warren,Dan Mailman, Mike Harrison , Nicole Post, & Stephanie Chang, installation assistances w/ New Blue Construction, Helton Electrical and Morse Metalworks



LLC - Mark A Herndon Photography ©2017