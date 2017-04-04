 Tuesday, April 4, 2017 78.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Gardenhire, Carter Push Bill To Require Audits Of Recipients Of Hotel/Motel Tax

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Senator Todd Gardenhire and Rep. Mike Carter are pushing forward with a bill "to require the state comptroller to audit expenditures made from proceeds of the hotel-motel tax levied by Hamilton County."

The bills were set for discussion in the Local Government Committees of both the House and Senate on Tuesday.

It comes after officials of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau have hired an attorney to seek to block release of information on how it spends $7.1 million of hotel/motel tax money.

Senator Gardenhire met recently with Bob Doak, CVB president and CEO.

Rep. JoAnne Favors had been the House speaker, but she dropped off the bill.

The measure requires the recipient of the proceeds to pay the costs of the audit from the proceeds received.


April 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR, ANTONIO  UNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EVADING ARREST OPEN CONTAINER LAW --- BEELER, KELLY LYNN  1693 MARKING BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A federal magistrate judge on Monday ordered that gang leader Bobby Johnson be detained while awaiting handling of federal gun charges against him. A gang expert recently testified that Johnson was a central figure in a beef between two Bloods gangs that has led to a string of killings. Johnson, 34, was identified as a leader of the Bounty Hunters, a gang that has been feuding ... (click for more)

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don’t know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Great 4-4-43 Escape

I’ve never asked for a birthday present before, aside from maybe a passionate kiss or two, but today I want you to consider taking part in my 68 th party. I want you to help me ask the United States to consider giving the nation’s highest award – The Medal of Honor – to a man who on this very day in 1943 became the reason we won the war in the Pacific at the close of World War ... (click for more)

Sooners, Vols Set New Football Series Starting In 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has worked out a future football series with Oklahoma. The two programs are set to meet in 2020 and 2024. Tennessee will head to Norman in 2020 for its fifth-ever meeting against the Sooners. The Vols will appear at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 that season -- a game landing directly between previously scheduled home contests ... (click for more)

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

The Red Bank Lionettes didn't win the Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball tournament this weekend, but it was a productive event as Red Bank won three straight games on Saturday before falling to Scottsboro in the championship semifinals. The Lionettes had wins over Bradley (6-3), Farragut (7-3) and East Hamilton (7-3) before losing 10-4 to Scottsboro. Hannah Wood was ... (click for more)


