Gardenhire, Carter Push Bill To Require Audits Of Recipients Of Hotel/Motel Tax

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Senator Todd Gardenhire and Rep. Mike Carter are pushing forward with a bill "to require the state comptroller to audit expenditures made from proceeds of the hotel-motel tax levied by Hamilton County."

The bills were set for discussion in the Local Government Committees of both the House and Senate on Tuesday.

It comes after officials of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau have hired an attorney to seek to block release of information on how it spends $7.1 million of hotel/motel tax money.

Senator Gardenhire met recently with Bob Doak, CVB president and CEO.

Rep. JoAnne Favors had been the House speaker, but she dropped off the bill.

The measure requires the recipient of the proceeds to pay the costs of the audit from the proceeds received.