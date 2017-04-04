Senators Isakson, Perdue Applaud Swift Response To I-85 Bridge Collapse In Georgia

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) on Tuesday commented on the I-85 bridge collapse in Georgia and the ongoing recovery efforts:

“We appreciate the swift action taken by Governor Deal and our state officials, local first responders and community volunteers during this very difficult disruption,” said Senator Isakson. “In addition, President Trump and his administration stepped in immediately to offer assistance to Georgia and help make sure initial recovery efforts were able to get underway as quickly as possible. As federal partners, Senator Perdue and I continue to stand ready to help expedite efforts to ensure a quick and successful long term recovery.”



“Georgians stepped up to the plate and immediately responded to the devastating bridge collapse we witnessed last week,” said Senator Perdue. “From Governor Deal to our brave first responders and local leaders, there is no doubt our state’s swift action saved lives in this situation. President Trump and his team also took action to make federal support available to Georgia immediately. We are all hands on deck to expedite any regulatory requirements and we stand shoulder to shoulder to make sure we get Georgians traveling safely again as fast as humanly possible.”



The Georgia Department of Transportation has released the following information on road closures and alternative routes for motorists:

