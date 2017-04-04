Gary Patton, 41, Seriously Injured In Industrial Explosion

 Tuesday, April 4, 2017 81.9°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Police responded to an accidental injury/explosion at 617 Hudson Road on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival at Aqua Treat, police made contact with the injured Gary Patton, 41, who was suffering from multiple traumatic injuries.

Witnesses told police that Mr. Patton was welding a waste water solvent holding tank. While welding, an explosion occurred throwing him approximately 50 feet from the tank.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to provide medical treatment. Mr. Patton was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. He was welding alone when the accident occurred.

The explosion did not present an immediate threat to the public or environment. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.  


April 4, 2017

The owner of the former Global Green Lighting firm is suing EPB, former EPB President Harold DePriest and Mayor Andy Berke. Don Lepard filed the complaint in Circuit Court. It alleges that

County Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd is recommending that the maximum percentage of the hotel/motel tax issued to the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB)  not exceed

A member of Brainerd Baptist Church said an unfamiliar blonde may have taken her purse during services. The woman said when church was over she got up and carried her bag out of the building,


Don Lepard Suing EPB, DePriest Berke

Don Lepard Suing EPB, DePriest Berke

The owner of the former Global Green Lighting firm is suing EPB, former EPB President Harold DePriest and Mayor Andy Berke. Don Lepard filed the complaint in Circuit Court. It alleges that EPB over-charged the city for years on street lighting and used the proceeds toward its fiberoptic program The suit also says that EPB designed a special retirement program for certain

Boyd Recommends Cutting Amount Of Hotel/Motel Taxes That CVB Gets; Doak To Address County Commission On Wednesday

Boyd Recommends Cutting Amount Of Hotel/Motel Taxes That CVB Gets; Doak To Address County Commission On Wednesday

County Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd is recommending that the maximum percentage of the hotel/motel tax issued to the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB)  not exceed 65 percent of the total hotel/motel tax collected by Hamilton County in one fiscal year. The CVB now gets 100 percent of the tax, that this year is projected to bring in $7.1 million for

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don't know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism

Roy Exum: The Great 4-4-43 Escape

Roy Exum: The Great 4-4-43 Escape

I've never asked for a birthday present before, aside from maybe a passionate kiss or two, but today I want you to consider taking part in my 68 th party. I want you to help me ask the United States to consider giving the nation's highest award – The Medal of Honor – to a man who on this very day in 1943 became the reason we won the war in the Pacific at the close of World War

Sooners, Vols Set New Football Series Starting In 2020

Sooners, Vols Set New Football Series Starting In 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee has worked out a future football series with Oklahoma. The two programs are set to meet in 2020 and 2024. Tennessee will head to Norman in 2020 for its fifth-ever meeting against the Sooners. The Vols will appear at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 that season -- a game landing directly between previously scheduled home contests

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

The Red Bank Lionettes didn't win the Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball tournament this weekend, but it was a productive event as Red Bank won three straight games on Saturday before falling to Scottsboro in the championship semifinals. The Lionettes had wins over Bradley (6-3), Farragut (7-3) and East Hamilton (7-3) before losing 10-4 to Scottsboro. Hannah Wood was


