?Gary Patton, 41, Seriously Injured In Industrial Explosion

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Chattanooga Police responded to an accidental injury/explosion at 617 Hudson Road on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival at Aqua Treat, police made contact with the injured Gary Patton, 41, who was suffering from multiple traumatic injuries.

Witnesses told police that Mr. Patton was welding a waste water solvent holding tank. While welding, an explosion occurred throwing him approximately 50 feet from the tank.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to provide medical treatment. Mr. Patton was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. He was welding alone when the accident occurred.

The explosion did not present an immediate threat to the public or environment.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.