Youth, 16, Charged In Killing Of 16-Year-Old Girl On Thursday, Another Shooting The Next Day

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

A 16-year-old male has been charged with the killing early last Thursday of a 16-year-old female and the wounding of 20-year-old Cody Nunley.

Police say he is the same individual who was arrested for the attempted murder and aggravated assault of David Green on Friday in the 600 block of West 38th Street.







The teen, whose identity is not being released because he is a minor, is charged with the girl's slaying that occurred in the 3500 block of Clio Avenue.

He is facing charges of criminal homicide, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police said, "Investigators with CPD’s Violent Crimes Bureau have worked tirelessly to arrest the person responsible for these brazen, calculated attacks. CPD along with our federal partners are working relentlessly not only to prevent violent crime, but to hold accountable those who commit these crimes."