County School Board Set For Initial Discussions On Open Enrollment

The County School Board is set "to begin initial discussion regarding open enrollment and the formation of community schools" at a meeting on Thursday, April 13, at 5 p.m.
Board member Rhonda Thurman has long been an advocate for open enrollment. Tiffanie Robinson, who chairs the board's finance committee, has expressed an interest in the topic.
Open enrollment is a process by which parents may send their children to a different public school than the one in their own community.
The board work session on open enrollment will follow a 4 p.m. meeting of the finance committee.
Also, the finance committee will meet the following Thursday at 4 p.m. - just ahead of the regular monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The meetings will be held at 3074 Hickory Valley Road in the Board Room.