County School Board Set For Initial Discussions On Open Enrollment

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

The County School Board is set "to begin initial discussion regarding open enrollment and the formation of community schools" at a meeting on Thursday, April 13, at 5 p.m.

Board member Rhonda Thurman has long been an advocate for open enrollment. Tiffanie Robinson, who chairs the board's finance committee, has expressed an interest in the topic.

Open enrollment is a process by which parents may send their children to a different public school than the one in their own community.

The board work session on open enrollment will follow a 4 p.m. meeting of the finance committee.

Also, the finance committee will meet the following Thursday at 4 p.m. - just ahead of the regular monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The meetings will be held at 3074 Hickory Valley Road in the Board Room.