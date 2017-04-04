Police Blotter: Blonde Is Possible Suspect In Church Purse Theft; Man Being Harassed By Husband Of Woman He Had "Inappropriate" Relationship With

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

A member of Brainerd Baptist Church said an unfamiliar blonde may have taken her purse during services. The woman said when church was over she got up and carried her bag out of the building, then went back to get her purse and it was gone. She said they checked the entire church and were not able to locate the purse. She said she was sitting next to a blonde female that she does not know. She said she did not see who took her pocketbook. It contained her wallet, $80 in cash and some credit cards that she was quickly getting cancelled.

* * *

Police responded to Arlington Avenue on a vandalism call. A woman wanted to report someone had vandalized her 2008 Ford Escape. The two right tires were flattened and someone keyed the entire right side of the vehicle. The woman did not have any suspect information for police at this time. The vandalism to the vehicle is over $500.

* * *

Police responded to Airpark Drive (Extended Stay) on a complaint call. A man staying in room 318 said the occupants in room 320 and room 322 had been running down the breezeway all night, involved in a disorder, throwing things against the wall, and smoking marijuana. He said all the ruckus was keeping him up. Police, along with hotel staff, spoke to the occupants of the two rooms. Both stated that they have not been involved in any arguments and had been asleep for the past hours prior to being woken up by police. Officers did not observe any signs of marijuana in either room. Police then spoke to hotel staff who stated that they would see about getting the man a new room first thing in the morning.

* * *

A call to Pine Ridge Road involved a stolen vehicle. Geoffrey Wade said that last night he went out to his vehicle around 8 p.m. and that was the last time he saw his car. Mr. Wade said this morning when he came outside he found his vehicle gone. He said the vehicle was locked and the keys were not inside.

* * *

There was a theft from a motor vehicle at East Lake Park. A woman said around 9:30 p.m. she was parked at the duck pond at 3000 E.34th St. She said she was there for a little while playing with her son. When she returned to her vehicle the window was busted out and her purse was missing. She stated that inside her purse were her meds, along with her bank card, and green card. She said a vehicle was parked next to her and it looked a little out of place. It was a gold Nissan with a broken passenger side mirror.

* * *

Another vehicle break n was at Rustic Village apartments. Nicholas Coerc stated that during the night, someone entered his 1994 Honda Civic and stole his baseball backpack full of baseball equipment. He said his friend's baseball equipment was in his vehicle as well, and it too was taken.

* * *

A woman said she last had her $1,700 ring in her pocket while she was at Academy Sports at about 5:15 pm. While she was in the bathroom, she remembered hearing a dropping noise, but she didn't see anything when she looked down, so she thought nothing more about it. The next morning at about 11 a.m., she discovered that the ring was gone while she was at home. She realized the dropping noise must have been her ring falling out of her pocket. She has not been able to locate her ring at Academy Sports. The ring has two bands. It is a white gold wedding ring with a heart-shaped diamond cluster.

* * *

A woman on Hoyt Street said someone stole her vehicle in front of her house. She stated that she came home around 7 p.m. and had her vehicle parked in front of her house. The next morning the vehicle was not there. She said she left her keys on the table, then she was not able to locate them.

* * *

At Traditions Drive, a woman said she last saw her 2011 Audi A4 in the driveway at 8 p.m. When she came out to lock everything up at 11:30 p.m., she discovered the car was gone.She said the key was left in the ignition.

* * *

A resident of Cowart Street said he was awakened at 11:30 p.m. by the sound of a truck starting next to his apartment. He went outside and witnessed a unknown person in a brown jacket drive his rental truck into the gate, then head north on Coward Street. He said he had left the keys in the vehicle. The man notified Enterprise Rental-Car that the vehicle was stolen.

* * *

A BlueCross employee said he wanted to make a report for his employment on being harassed by Mr. Hatcher. He stated that he and Mr. Hatcher's wife, had an "inappropriate" relationship and Mr. Hatcher had been harassing him since finding out. He said the harassment had been going on since Feb. 21. .