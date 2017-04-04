 Tuesday, April 4, 2017 72.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Members Question Price Of Up To $1.1 Million For Lee Highway Property For Stormwater Tanks

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

City Council members had questions about a price of up to $1.1 million for property on Lee Highway for two stormwater storage tanks.

Justin Holland, public works administrator, said there have been negotiations with the owner, Chattanooga State Community College.

He said both sides are awaiting an appraisal.

Councilman Larry Grohn noted that the assessor's office lists the property at $751,000.

He also said he understands that much of the property is in a floodplain. Mr. Holland said that is not the case.

Mr. Holland said about six acres would be used for the stormwater improvements that are a part of the city's Consent Decree as ordered by the EPA. He said additional water storage is needed in the Lee Highway area.

He said it is a better site than one that was checked out earlier on Hickory Valley Road. He said the Lee Highway site is further away from clusters of homes.

He said both are near a main sewer line.

Mr. Holland also said it is planned to subdivide the front of the property and have it developer so it would go back on the tax rolls.

Funding would come from sewer tax payments.

 


Boyd Recommends Cutting Amount Of Hotel/Motel Taxes That CVB Gets; Doak To Address County Commission On Wednesday

County Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd is recommending that the maximum percentage of the hotel/motel tax issued to the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB)  not exceed 65 percent of the total hotel/motel tax collected by Hamilton County in one fiscal year. The CVB now gets 100 percent of the tax, that this year is projected to bring in $7.1 million for ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Jury Convicts 3 Miami Men Of Stealing Tractor-Trailer Load Of Batteries

A Whitfield County jury on Tuesday convicted three men, Yosvani Cordero, 42; Yoandy Linares-Machado, 32, and Alexander Rodriguez-Moreno, 37, all of Miami, under Georgia’s Cargo Theft statute.    Code section 16-8-22 went into effect on July 1, 2014, to provide additional penalties for the growing problem of commercial cargo theft in Georgia and nationally.  ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

Dear Commissioner Tim Boyd,    This situation with the Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) is so out of control; the taxpayers don’t know where to begin. The CVB seems to feel entitled to our tax dollars regardless of how they waste our money. They need to be fired.    We have this third party agency CVB conducting a county function of promoting tourism ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Great 4-4-43 Escape

I’ve never asked for a birthday present before, aside from maybe a passionate kiss or two, but today I want you to consider taking part in my 68 th party. I want you to help me ask the United States to consider giving the nation’s highest award – The Medal of Honor – to a man who on this very day in 1943 became the reason we won the war in the Pacific at the close of World War ... (click for more)

Sports

Benefield Gets Game-Winning Hit As GPS Nips Central

If you wanted to see a classic pitcher’s dual, then you should have been at GPS Tuesday afternoon. Hannah Kincer and Brooke Parrott are two of the best pitchers in town and both win a whole lot more than they lose, but Kincer was the one who left T.A. Lupton Field with a smile on her face after her Bruisers scored the only run of the game with two outs in the seventh for a stirring ... (click for more)

In Game Of Homers, Lady Trojans' Wood Has The Big Bang

(Story will be updated) In a game of home runs, Soddy-Daisy’s Aminah Wood’s two-run blast in the second inning proved to be the game-winner in the Lady Trojans’ 3-2 victory over Walker Valley in District 5-3A softball action Tuesday at Clifford Kirk Stadium. Soddy-Daisy (12-4, 3-1) also got a solo homer from Alexis Trimiar in the first inning. Both homers came off ... (click for more)


