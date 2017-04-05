Chattanooga Facing Another Line Of Severe Storms Wednesday; County Schools To Close After Half Day; Other Closings Announced

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Chattanooga is in the path of another line of severe storms on Wednesday.

The dangerous new front will also be accompanied by a cold front that is projected to bring six inches or more of snow in the high East Tennessee mountains.

Due to the threat of severe weather, Hamilton County Schools will now operate for a half day. Tier 1 schools open between 7:15-7:25 a.m. They will close at 10:30 a.m. today. Tier 2 Schools start between 8-8:30 a.m. They will close at 11:15 a.m. today. Tier 3 Schools start later than 8:45 a.m. They will close at noon today.

All afternoon and evening activities will be cancelled, including afternoon child care.

Officials said, "We do not want buses or students on the roads during this potential severe weather outbreak. Please note, since the timing of this system is uncertain, we may need to close schools earlier than anticipated."

UTC will close at noon. Classes are cancelled and offices closed. The UTC Library, the University Center, and the ARC will close at noon. Dining will be available at Crossroads.

Boyd-Buchanan will be dismissing at 1 p.m.

Bradley County Schools will dismiss school at 12:30 today. Buses will follow the inclement weather routes. They will start at the high schools, middle schools and then elementary.

The YMCA, BCU or Boys and Girls Club will not provide any services today.

Cleveland City Schools will dismiss two hours early today. All after school activities are cancelled.

Cleveland High will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

McMinn County Schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Meigs County and Dayton City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m .

Grace will close at 1 p.m.

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy will close at 1:30 p.m.

Bledsoe County will dismiss at noon.

Chattanooga Christian School will close at 1 p.m. All after school activities are cancelled, including Extended Care.

Silverdale Baptist Academy will close early. Preschool/Elementary will dismiss at 11 a.m., and the Upper School at 11:30 a.m.

City of Collegedale will not be having court today. Anyone who is scheduled will be contacted by Monday.

Due to inclement weather reports throughout the region, flights will likely be affected at the Chattanooga Airport. Please continuously check flight statuses with our flight tracker or call your airlines. http://www.chattairport.com/ww w/docs/1/Flight-Tracker#depart ures .

Hamilton County PreK Registration is canceled for the following locations: Avondale Head Start, Chambliss Center for Children, East Ridge Elementary, Snow Hill Elementary and Wolftever Creek Elementary. Registration will be rescheduled.

PreK registration change in time:



Battle Academy 12:00 – 1:00

Clifton Hills 12:00 – 1:00

Lookout Valley Elementary 12:00 – 1:00

North Hamilton Elementary 11:30 – 1:30

All other sites will hold registration as planned.

Due to the potential severe weather coming in throughout the day in Hamilton County, the Emergency Operations Center will be opening this morning with numerous agencies to participate in a webinar with the National Weather Service. The webinar was at 10 a.m.

Polk County will be dismissing at 1 p.m.

Here is the warning from the National Weather Service:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 4:45PM EDT WED ...OUTBREAK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS THE EASTERN TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHERN APPALACHIAN REGION THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... A STRONG UPPER LEVEL STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS TODAY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED IN THE MORNING, AND THEN REDEVELOP DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. THE THUNDERSTORMS DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING COULD BE SEVERE WITH THE MAIN RISK BEING DAMAGING WINDS AND LARGE HAIL UP TO GOLFBALL SIZE. THERE IS ALSO A RISK OF TORNADOES, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU, SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. ADDITIONALLY, A LOCALIZED STRONG TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT IN THESE AREAS. A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS AREA TONIGHTWITH COLDER AIR SPILLING INTO THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS. WINDS ON THURSDAY WILL INCREASE, ESPECIALLY IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN. WINDS OF 10 TO 20 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS IN THE VALLEY WILL BE POSSIBLE, AND IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN 30-40 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.