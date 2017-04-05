Chattanooga Under Tornado Watch; Many Schools Close Early

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Chattanooga was under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon through 10 p.m.

Due to the threat of severe weather, Hamilton County Schools released students early.

All afternoon and evening activities were cancelled, including afternoon child care.

Officials said, "We do not want buses or students on the roads during this potential severe weather outbreak. Please note, since the timing of this system is uncertain, we may need to close schools earlier than anticipated."

UTC closed at noon. Classes are cancelled and offices closed. The UTC Library, the University Center, and the ARC will close at noon. Dining will be available at Crossroads.

All Chattanooga State campuses also closed at noon. All classes are cancelled and offices closed.

Boyd-Buchanan dismissed at 1 p.m.

Bradley County Schools dismiss school at 12:30 p.m. Buses were to follow the inclement weather routes. They will start at the high schools, middle schools and then elementary.

The YMCA, BCU or Boys and Girls Club will not provide any services today.

Cleveland City Schools dismissed two hours early today. All after school activities are cancelled.

Cleveland High dismissed at 12:50 p.m. and McMinn County Schools at 1:30 p.m. Meigs County and Dayton City Schools dismissed at 1 p.m.

Grace closed at 1 p.m. and Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy at 1:30 p.m.

Bledsoe County dismissed at noon and Polk County Schools at 1 p.m.

Chattanooga Christian School closed at 1 p.m. All after school activities are cancelled, including Extended Care.

Silverdale Baptist Academy also closed early. Preschool/Elementary dismissed at 11 a.m., and the Upper School at 11:30 a.m.

City of Collegedale will not be having court today. Anyone who is scheduled will be contacted by Monday.

Chattanooga City Court is closed this afternoon. All cases are passed one week to April 12 at the same time.

Due to inclement weather reports throughout the region, flights will likely be affected at the Chattanooga Airport. Please continuously check flight statuses with our flight tracker or call your airlines. http://www.chattairport.com/ww w/docs/1/Flight-Tracker#depart ures .

Hamilton County PreK Registration is canceled for the following locations: Avondale Head Start, Chambliss Center for Children, East Ridge Elementary, Snow Hill Elementary and Wolftever Creek Elementary. Registration will be rescheduled.

PreK registration change in time:



Battle Academy 12:00 – 1:00

Clifton Hills 12:00 – 1:00

Lookout Valley Elementary 12:00 – 1:00

North Hamilton Elementary 11:30 – 1:30

All other sites will hold registration as planned.

Due to the potential severe weather coming in throughout the day in Hamilton County, the Emergency Operations Center was operating with numerous agencies to participate in a webinar with the National Weather Service. The webinar was at 10 a.m.