Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here are the mug shots:

BALLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC
BATES, ANDREA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS ROX
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BORING, CHARLES CLAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BROWN, ARICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRUCE, TAMESHIA LATRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/28/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAFFEY, NAKISHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/02/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CLAY, ISAAC LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

 

COCHRAN, JERA CASEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHADONE FOR RES
COLLIER, MARTIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS BURNING
COY, JEREMY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CREIGHTON, CORBIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
DE LA CRUZ, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DILL, JOSEPH D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/25/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLOVER, IMARI CHARBEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

HAMILTON, ALEXANDRIA BETH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKS, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUMPHREY, ANTHONY DION
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
KEODOUANGDY, VANHUNG
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, ZAKARY KARR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
MARLER, PATRICIA REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
MARSHALL, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONAION)
MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OSBORNE, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SCOTT, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHAHAN, MARK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, MARC LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE


THOMPSON, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SHOPLIFTING UNDER $500)
TONGY, NYAMOUCH LATJOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WALKER, RONALD JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/26/1949
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
WILLIAMS, TAYLOR CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, WHITNEY LORIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE


