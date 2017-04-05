Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BALLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN
1439 GARDENHIRE STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC
---
BATES, ANDREA MICHELLE
1968 KEITH VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS ROX
---
BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE
735 HENDERSON DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
1722 STANFIEL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
867 SUMMERS HOME LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
BORING, CHARLES CLAY
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL
2707 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
---
BROWN, ARICA RENEE
510 CENTRAL AVE #712 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRUCE, TAMESHIA LATRE
8264 HIXSON PIKE APT. 11 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS
6307 FISK AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CAFFEY, NAKISHA
2100 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
CLAY, ISAAC LYDELL
4213 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
COCHRAN, JERA CASEY
1968 KEITH VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHADONE FOR RES
---
COLLIER, MARTIN DAVID
800 MCCALLIE AVE. #614 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS BURNING
---
COY, JEREMY ROBERT
3513 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CREIGHTON, CORBIN MATTHEW
313 LINDSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CROSS, LINDA KAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CURTIS, SHAWN KATO
5139 WOODLAWN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DE LA CRUZ, JESUS
634 GURLEY STREET APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
DILL, JOSEPH D
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101718
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GLOVER, IMARI CHARBEZ
2102 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
GOINS, KESHONTA T
7470 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
HAMILTON, ALEXANDRIA BETH
708 ELM AVENUE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER
219 BAXTER ST RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HICKS, JEFFERY LEE
1798 SHILOH ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HUMPHREY, ANTHONY DION
416 GILLEPSIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
KEODOUANGDY, VANHUNG
1327 OAKMONT DR ACWORTH, 30102
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
612 WARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, ZAKARY KARR
10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
MARLER, PATRICIA REBECCA LYNN
1798 SHILOH ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
---
MARSHALL, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
202 FOREST AVE, NW FT. PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCDONALD, LANISHA
2104 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 47421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MELVIN, MAGENTA S
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 413 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
9309 DIVIDING RIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONAION)
---
MURRAY, JACOB
719 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
909 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
OSBORNE, CHRISTY LYNN
935 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL
1110 GROVE ST CTAPT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
PIERCE, SOLOMAN LAMAR
6918 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POST, AMY ROMINGER
10228 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE
404 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37422
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SCOTT, TERRY LEE
1401 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH
1515 SHAHAN LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHAHAN, MARK ALLEN
2916 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, MARC LESLIE
1424 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
STEWART, LAJUAN MATEO
202 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMPSON, JASON SCOTT
3405 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SHOPLIFTING UNDER $500)
---
TONGY, NYAMOUCH LATJOR
22 VINE STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
VANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE
516 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, RONALD JOSEPH
810 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO
2313 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
---
WILLIAMS, TAYLOR CHRISTINE
7316 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, WHITNEY LORIN
114 SWEET GUM ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC
|
|BATES, ANDREA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS ROX
|
|BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BORING, CHARLES CLAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|BROWN, ARICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRUCE, TAMESHIA LATRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/28/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CAFFEY, NAKISHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/02/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT UNDER $1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|CLAY, ISAAC LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|COCHRAN, JERA CASEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHADONE FOR RES
|
|COLLIER, MARTIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COY, JEREMY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CREIGHTON, CORBIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|DE LA CRUZ, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|DILL, JOSEPH D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/25/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLOVER, IMARI CHARBEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|HAMILTON, ALEXANDRIA BETH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HICKS, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUMPHREY, ANTHONY DION
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|KEODOUANGDY, VANHUNG
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, ZAKARY KARR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|MARLER, PATRICIA REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
|
|MARSHALL, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONAION)
|
|MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|OSBORNE, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REECE, MARION HERSHALL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHAHAN, MARK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SMITH, MARC LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|THOMPSON, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SHOPLIFTING UNDER $500)
|
|TONGY, NYAMOUCH LATJOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WALKER, RONALD JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/26/1949
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
|
|WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY
|
|WILLIAMS, TAYLOR CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, WHITNEY LORIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|