Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN

1439 GARDENHIRE STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC

---

BATES, ANDREA MICHELLE

1968 KEITH VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS ROX

---

BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE

735 HENDERSON DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPATRONIZING PROSTITUTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE1722 STANFIEL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN867 SUMMERS HOME LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VITHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---BORING, CHARLES CLAY1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL2707 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN---BROWN, ARICA RENEE510 CENTRAL AVE #712 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BRUCE, TAMESHIA LATRE8264 HIXSON PIKE APT. 11 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS6307 FISK AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY---CAFFEY, NAKISHA2100 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF APOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT UNDER $1000THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---CLAY, ISAAC LYDELL4213 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---COCHRAN, JERA CASEY1968 KEITH VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHADONE FOR RES---COLLIER, MARTIN DAVID800 MCCALLIE AVE. #614 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS BURNING---COY, JEREMY ROBERT3513 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---CREIGHTON, CORBIN MATTHEW313 LINDSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---CROSS, LINDA KAY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CURTIS, SHAWN KATO5139 WOODLAWN VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---DE LA CRUZ, JESUS634 GURLEY STREET APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)---DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTION---DILL, JOSEPH D3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTHARASSMENT---ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101718Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GLOVER, IMARI CHARBEZ2102 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---GOINS, KESHONTA T7470 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500---HAMILTON, ALEXANDRIA BETH708 ELM AVENUE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER219 BAXTER ST RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYFALSE IMPRISONMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HICKS, JEFFERY LEE1798 SHILOH ROAD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAXPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HUMPHREY, ANTHONY DION416 GILLEPSIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---KEODOUANGDY, VANHUNG1327 OAKMONT DR ACWORTH, 30102Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY612 WARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, ZAKARY KARR10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500---LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )---MARLER, PATRICIA REBECCA LYNN1798 SHILOH ROAD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX---MARSHALL, CHRISTOPHER GLENN202 FOREST AVE, NW FT. PAYNE, 35967Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCDONALD, LANISHA2104 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 47421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MELVIN, MAGENTA S1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 413 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH9309 DIVIDING RIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONAION)---MURRAY, JACOB719 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE909 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---OSBORNE, CHRISTY LYNN935 JAMES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL1110 GROVE ST CTAPT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---PIERCE, SOLOMAN LAMAR6918 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POST, AMY ROMINGER10228 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE404 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37422Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---REECE, MARION HERSHALL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SCOTT, TERRY LEE1401 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH1515 SHAHAN LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHAHAN, MARK ALLEN2916 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, MARC LESLIE1424 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---STEWART, LAJUAN MATEO202 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, JASON SCOTT3405 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SHOPLIFTING UNDER $500)---TONGY, NYAMOUCH LATJOR22 VINE STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---VANDIVER, RACHEL MARIE516 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, RONALD JOSEPH810 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO2313 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFBURGLARY---WILLIAMS, TAYLOR CHRISTINE7316 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, WHITNEY LORIN114 SWEET GUM ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

BALLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC BATES, ANDREA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS ROX BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BORING, CHARLES CLAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE BROWN, ARICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRUCE, TAMESHIA LATRE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/28/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY CAFFEY, NAKISHA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/02/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION CLAY, ISAAC LYDELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)





COCHRAN, JERA CASEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHADONE FOR RES COLLIER, MARTIN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/21/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS BURNING COY, JEREMY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CREIGHTON, CORBIN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC DE LA CRUZ, JESUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) DILL, JOSEPH D

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

HARASSMENT ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/21/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/25/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FRITTS, CRYSTAL DANILLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLOVER, IMARI CHARBEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

HAMILTON, ALEXANDRIA BETH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HICKS, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUMPHREY, ANTHONY DION

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) KEODOUANGDY, VANHUNG

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, ZAKARY KARR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 LEAVITT, CHRISTOPHER BAILY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ) MARLER, PATRICIA REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX MARSHALL, CHRISTOPHER GLENN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/26/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONAION) MYNATT, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OSBORNE, CHRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 PERKINS, ROMEO ROMELL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY REECE, MARION HERSHALL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SCOTT, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) SHAHAN, BRYAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHAHAN, MARK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, MARC LESLIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/26/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE



