Red Bank Applying For Grant To Aid Abuse Victims

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The city of Red Bank passed a resolution Tuesday night to apply for a three-year victim service coordinator grant that would benefit not only the city but also all the other small towns and cities in Hamilton County. If received, the grant would fund a service led by the Red Bank Police, which would provide an advocate for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.

The city of Chattanooga funds The Family Justice Center that makes available, psychological counseling and medical services to victims of domestic violence, and there is a satellite office located in Red Bank.

Money from the grant would provide a liaison for the victim with the Family Justice Center. This advocate for the victim would make sure that they are connected to the services that are available and would be involved from the beginning by accompanying the first responders to the scene and appearing with the victim in court.

If awarded the grant, Red Bank would get $65,000 for three consecutive years from the federal Victims of Crime Act Grant Program. The city would be required to contribute $16,250 yearly. Police Chief Tim Christol said that Red Bank should know in about 60 days if it will receive the grant.

A public records policy was also adopted at the commission meeting. This written policy sets forth the procedure for citizens to obtain public records. City Attorney Arnold Stulce said the state legislature has defined what can be charged for and the amount. For example, there can be no charge for five or less copies and the staff’s time to find it if it takes less than one hour. There is a condition to ensure that if this procedure is abused, the citizen can be charged.

Red Bank does not have its own planning staff, but uses the Southeast Tennessee Development District for providing planning advisory services. Approval was given for a continuation of that contract.

Approval was given to repair the foundation of Fire Hall #2 for $23,058. City Manager Randall Smith said it had cracked, possibly due to the drought in 2016. The foundation will be shored up to save the adjoining walls.

The roof on the city hall annex will also be replaced for the amount of $12,420.

The commission approved amending the fiscal year 2016-2017 budget in order to appropriate money for unbudgeted emergency expenditures that occurred during the year. These were repairs made to the bathrooms at White Oak Park, which had been vandalized, and repairs to the municipal swimming pool. The commissioners authorized the work which has been done, said the city manager. The budget amendment is needed in order to move the money and balance the budget.

Several ordinances were approved on second and final reading. Any restaurant or business holding a Red Bank beer license or craft brewer’s license will now be allowed to serve beer in outdoor dining areas.

Food trucks were originally allowed to operate only in the C-2 zone. An amendment was passed that will expand the approved area of operation to the C-1 zone along Dayton Boulevard.

Property at 4704 Dayton Blvd. was rezoned to L-1 light manufacturing from C-1 commercial zone to allow a woodworking shop to be built and operate at the location.

The commissioners, acting as the Red Bank Beer Board, approved an off-premise beer license for a new convenience store, Paradise Petroleum, which is replacing Circle K at 3200 Redding Road.

Commissioner Carol Rose announced that Mike Condon will replace one member of the school exploratory committee.

Vice Mayor Eddie Pierce announced that a community prayer group made up from multiple churches in the city will have a sunrise service at Kids Corner Park at 7:30 a.m. Easter morning.