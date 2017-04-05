Jury Shown Video Of College Hill Courts Shooting Victim Identifying Cortez Sims As The Gunman

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

A Criminal Court jury on Tuesday heard a victim in a four-person shooting at the College Hill Courts identify Cortez Sims as the gunman.

Chattanooga Housing Authority Officer James Avery was wearing a body camera when he asked Marcel "Baby Watts" Christopher who shot him in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2015. Chrisopher said "Cortez Sims" in a low voice, then in a louder voice, and then he yelled the name.

Sims, who was 17 at the time of the incident, is on trial for first-degree murder in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman.

The shooting left one woman dead, a toddler paralyzed, and two others wounded. Talitha Bowman was killed, while Christopher and Bianca Horton were shot. Zoe Horton, infant child of Ms. Horton, was struck by a bullet and left paralyzed.

Bianca Horton was later gunned down and her body left by the side of a road. She had identified Sims as the shooter during testimony at a transfer hearing in Juvenile Court.

Prosecutor Kevin Brown started his opening statement by repeating the words of Christopher in his identification of the shooter.

He said the case involves local gang warfare, saying Sims is a member of the Athens Park Bloods and Christopher one of the Bounty Hunters.

There were numerous 9mm shell casings and projectiles found at the crime scene.