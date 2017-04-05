Jury Shown Video Of College Hill Courts Shooting Victim Identifying Cortez Sims As The Gunman

 Wednesday, April 5, 2017 69.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


A Criminal Court jury on Tuesday heard a victim in a four-person shooting at the College Hill Courts identify Cortez Sims as the gunman.

Chattanooga Housing Authority Officer James Avery was wearing a body camera when he asked Marcel "Baby Watts" Christopher who shot him in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2015. Chrisopher said "Cortez Sims" in a low voice, then in a louder voice, and then he yelled the name.

Sims, who was 17 at the time of the incident, is on trial for first-degree murder in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman.

The shooting left one woman dead, a toddler paralyzed, and two others wounded. Talitha Bowman was killed, while Christopher and Bianca Horton were shot. Zoe Horton, infant child of Ms. Horton, was struck by a bullet and left paralyzed.

Bianca Horton was later gunned down and her body left by the side of a road. She had identified Sims as the shooter during testimony at a transfer hearing in Juvenile Court.

Prosecutor Kevin Brown started his opening statement by repeating the words of Christopher in his identification of the shooter.

He said the case involves local gang warfare, saying Sims is a member of the Athens Park Bloods and Christopher one of the Bounty Hunters.

There were numerous 9mm shell casings and projectiles found at the crime scene.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/5/17

2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug And Weapons Charges


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA B 28 F 0 1 GS 1639568 THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$500) GETER JR, JAMES EDWARD B 23 M 0 1 GS 1653613 POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED GETER JR, JAMES EDWARD B 23 M 0 GS POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COMMITT A FELONY 2 1653614

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/5/17

Opinion

Something To Think About Regarding Our Defense Spending

Roy Exum: The Check That Doak Wrote

Sports

Benefield Gets Game-Winning Hit As GPS Nips Central

UTC Basketball Coach Lamont Paris Loves People, Winning and Jolly Dipper Ice Cream

