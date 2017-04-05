Boyd Asks For Minutes Of Last 8 CVB Board Meetings; Wants To Know Who Agency Has Entertained At Hennen's Restaurant

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

County Commission Chairman Tim Boyd has made two requests of Chattanooga Convention and Visitors president and CEO Bob Doak.

He did so after Mr. Doak said commissioners were able to look at detailed spending information of money that comes from the hotel/motel tax.

Commissioner Boyd said:

Mr. Doak



Thank you for offering to let any of us commissioners to inspect your records. As per your invitation I am making the following request.



As mentioned in the Commission meeting by the treasurer of CVB the board (or executive committee) meet quarterly. By this email I requesting the CVB to make available to me minutes of the last eight (8) meetings.



I would like this information by Wednesday, April 11, 2017.



I would also like to see the log of who you have entertained at Hennens Restaurant during the FY2014.



Regards

Comm. Boyd