Boyd Asks For Minutes Of Last 8 CVB Board Meetings; Wants To Know Who Agency Has Entertained At Hennen's Restaurant

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

County Commission Chairman Tim Boyd has made two requests of Chattanooga Convention and Visitors president and CEO Bob Doak.

He did so after Mr. Doak said commissioners were able to look at detailed spending information of money that comes from the hotel/motel tax.

Commissioner Boyd said:

Mr. Doak

Thank you for offering to let any of us commissioners to inspect your records.  As per your invitation I am making the following request.



As mentioned in the Commission meeting by  the treasurer of CVB the board (or executive committee) meet quarterly.  By this email I requesting  the CVB to make available to me minutes of the last eight (8) meetings.

I would like this information by Wednesday, April 11, 2017.

I would also like to see the log of who you have entertained at Hennens Restaurant during the FY2014.

Regards
Comm. Boyd


April 5, 2017

Owner Of Collapsed Downtown Building Sues Tenant; Asks $1 Million In Damages

The owner of a collapsed downtown building is suing a tenant, saying he was suppose to keep it in good repair. George W. Walls Jr. filed suit in Circuit Court against Cheeburger Cheeburger, which is operated by Charles Eich. The old Shelton flour mill at 128 Market St. dates to 1876. A section of the brick building on the north side fell on March 29. It included the entire ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Under Tornado Watch; Many Schools Close Early

Chattanooga was under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon through 10 p.m. Due to the threat of severe weather, Hamilton County Schools released students early.  All afternoon and evening activities were cancelled, including afternoon child care. Officials said, "We do not want buses or students on the roads during this potential severe weather outbreak. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Something To Think About Regarding Our Defense Spending - And Response

According to the International Institute of Strategic Studies, America spends approximately $597 billion a year on our defense budget.   China spends approximately $145 billion a year on its defense budget.   Russia spends approximately $65 billion a year on its defense budget.   Of the remaining top 15 military spending countries in the world, all are currently ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Check That Doak Wrote

When Bob Doak, the head of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau, appears before the openly-miffed Hamilton County Commission this morning, it’s anybody’s guess who he will bring with him. It has been learned in recent days he has already hired an advisor to “coach” him on what to say, a PR man who is scrambling “in crisis mode” to control public contempt, and a “high-priced ... (click for more)

Sports

McCallie Soccer Remains Unbeaten With Win Over Fort Payne

Monday's rainy weather made it look like the match between local powers McCallie and Fort Payne might not happen. Both coaches were eager to play, though, and the 6 p.m. kickoff at McCallie became 8 p.m. at Finley Stadium under the lights. The rain passed, and the goals poured in for McCallie on the way to a 7-0 win. Fort Payne (12-4) entered the match on a four-game win ... (click for more)

UTC Basketball Coach Lamont Paris Loves People, Winning and Jolly Dipper Ice Cream

Newly hired UTC men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris cares about people, his players, defense and among other things Jolly Dipper Ice Cream. Example #1 – A Good Samaritan: Hired Saturday in Phoenix, Ariz. (site of the Men’s D-I NCAA Final Four) as UTC’s 20th men’s basketball coach, Paris – now a former U. of Wisconsin assistant coach - flew Sunday morning from Phoenix to ... (click for more)


