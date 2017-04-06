 Thursday, April 6, 2017 57.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
10212 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON 
2326 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON 
1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE 
1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR 
6608 DANBY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/COMPLY ORDER FOR SUSPE
---
BLAIR, JOE LOVELL 
913 SYLVAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLAYLOCK, LINDA GAIL 
8713 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
BOHNERT, TRAVIS RYAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE 
5924 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CALLOWAY, ANWOIANE C 
1115 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CHAMBERS, DANNY RAY 
2 KENT DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
CHAVEZ, ALMA 
720 RABBIT VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA 
247 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COSTLOW, JASON ALLEN 
294 MCAFEE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE 
2219 STANDING ROCK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
DELOACH, BRIANA KEASIAH 
1416 E FIELDS ST.

DUPLEX A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER
---
EVANS, KIRSTIE G 
3408 ALTEVISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
---
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT 
6009 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GILLIAM, THOMAS L 
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GONZALEZ, JACOB CHARLES 
153 STALEY ROAD UNIONVILLE, 37180 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GORDON, AHDARIUS J 
4107 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HALE, TAMMY LYNN 
228 NORTH MCCOLPIN LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HENSON, JOHN ALLEN 
8 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
HIGDON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
4601 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $60,000.00)
---
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL 
8070 SQUIRELL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARHUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS. OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIR
---
HISSA, CAYLEE NICOLE 
1115 THOMAS DRIVE APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNTER, JOSEPH GARY 
115 CLYDESDALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
JACKSON, THOMAS EDWARD 
5322 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOHNSON, DAVID MATTHEW 
11467 ARMSTRONG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT-DOMESTIC
---
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN 
3917 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANGRAM, CONELL 
224 E 95TH ST LOS ANGELES, 90003 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAYMON, JOE GAYLON 
7610 TERRANCE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MALONE, MARK ANTHONY 
3501 DAYTON BLVD APT E8 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MASON, BREYON NICOLE 
380 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
FORGERY
---
MELTON, SHASTA T 
1215 E 13TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NANCE, ORLANDUS D 
3445 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE 
8609 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
OXFORD, LISA C 
1006 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW 
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REMSON, KENNETH PHIL 
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
RODRIGUEZ, PABLO 
1707 LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROGERS, SANDRA GAIL 
1900 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON 
2010 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTY, GA)
---
SCHAFLUETZEL, GARTH XAVIER 
3303 LOCKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN 
PO BOX 24283 CHATTANOOGA, 374224283 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHELBY, STEVE LYNN 
7468 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHIPLEY, JEREMY THOMAS 
1149 MANTLE WAY MUFREESBORO, 37129 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE 
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SLATEN, SABRA ERIN 
680 DOCKERY LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
STOUDERMIRE, JERMICHAEL M 
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
THRASH, ZONA MARIE 
113 B LUTTRELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VICKERY, PATRICK CLAY 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER 10,000
THEFT OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WATSON, LADARIUS QUASHAWN 
16056 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 27404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)
---
WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
1707 PLUM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WIDENER, DANIEL SHANE 
816 CLARK ROAD TUNNELL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/17/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/COMPLY ORDER FOR SUSPE
BLAIR, JOE LOVELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLAYLOCK, LINDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
BOHNERT, TRAVIS RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CALLOWAY, ANWOIANE C
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

COSTLOW, JASON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
DELOACH, BRIANA KEASIAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/05/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER
EVANS, KIRSTIE G
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GILLIAM, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GORDON, AHDARIUS J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
HALE, TAMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HENSON, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/26/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
HIGDON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $60,000.00)

HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARHUANA FOR RESA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS. OF CONTROLLED
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIR
HISSA, CAYLEE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, JOSEPH GARY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
JACKSON, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
  • IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANGRAM, CONELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWERY, JEROMON DON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAIN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RES
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURI
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAYMON, JOE GAYLON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/10/1955
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALONE, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MASON, BREYON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1000
  • FORGERY

MELTON, SHASTA T
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NANCE, ORLANDUS D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
RODRIGUEZ, PABLO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROGERS, SANDRA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/03/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTY, GA)
SCHAFLUETZEL, GARTH XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHELBY, STEVE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLATEN, SABRA ERIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
STOUDERMIRE, JERMICHAEL M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VICKERY, PATRICK CLAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 10,000
  • THEFT OVER 1000
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
WATSON, LADARIUS QUASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
  • EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
  • EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)
WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA




April 6, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 5, 2017

Owner Of Collapsed Downtown Building Sues Tenant; Asks $1 Million In Damages

April 5, 2017

Chattanooga Under Tornado Watch; Many Schools Close Early


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL  10212 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East ... (click for more)

The owner of a collapsed downtown building is suing a tenant, saying he was suppose to keep it in good repair. George W. Walls Jr. filed suit in Circuit Court against Cheeburger Cheeburger, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga was under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon through 10 p.m. Due to the threat of severe weather, Hamilton County Schools released students early.  All afternoon ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL  10212 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED) --- APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON  2326 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Owner Of Collapsed Downtown Building Sues Tenant; Asks $1 Million In Damages

The owner of a collapsed downtown building is suing a tenant, saying he was suppose to keep it in good repair. George W. Walls Jr. filed suit in Circuit Court against Cheeburger Cheeburger, which is operated by Charles Eich. The old Shelton flour mill at 128 Market St. dates to 1876. A section of the brick building on the north side fell on March 29. It included the entire ... (click for more)

Opinion

Something To Think About Regarding Our Defense Spending - And Response

According to the International Institute of Strategic Studies, America spends approximately $597 billion a year on our defense budget.   China spends approximately $145 billion a year on its defense budget.   Russia spends approximately $65 billion a year on its defense budget.   Of the remaining top 15 military spending countries in the world, all are currently ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Think Before You Act’

The three teenaged burglars hit the garage first, putting whatever they could steal in the trunk of the idling car. Dressed in all-black with full face masks and gloves, they ran to the back of the quiet house and kicked in a glass door. Once in the kitchen, they were met with the angry end of an AR-15 assault rifle. Within minutes, all three were dead. Ten days ago, in Broken ... (click for more)

Sports

McCallie Soccer Remains Unbeaten With Win Over Fort Payne

Monday's rainy weather made it look like the match between local powers McCallie and Fort Payne might not happen. Both coaches were eager to play, though, and the 6 p.m. kickoff at McCallie became 8 p.m. at Finley Stadium under the lights. The rain passed, and the goals poured in for McCallie on the way to a 7-0 win. Fort Payne (12-4) entered the match on a four-game win ... (click for more)

UTC Basketball Coach Lamont Paris Loves People, Winning and Jolly Dipper Ice Cream

Newly hired UTC men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris cares about people, his players, defense and among other things Jolly Dipper Ice Cream. Example #1 – A Good Samaritan: Hired Saturday in Phoenix, Ariz. (site of the Men’s D-I NCAA Final Four) as UTC’s 20th men’s basketball coach, Paris – now a former U. of Wisconsin assistant coach - flew Sunday morning from Phoenix to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors