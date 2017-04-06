Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
10212 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON
2326 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON
1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
6608 DANBY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/COMPLY ORDER FOR SUSPE
---
BLAIR, JOE LOVELL
913 SYLVAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLAYLOCK, LINDA GAIL
8713 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
BOHNERT, TRAVIS RYAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE
5924 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CALLOWAY, ANWOIANE C
1115 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CHAMBERS, DANNY RAY
2 KENT DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
CHAVEZ, ALMA
720 RABBIT VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
247 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COSTLOW, JASON ALLEN
294 MCAFEE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
2219 STANDING ROCK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
DELOACH, BRIANA KEASIAH
1416 E FIELDS ST.
DUPLEX A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER
---
EVANS, KIRSTIE G
3408 ALTEVISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
---
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
6009 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GILLIAM, THOMAS L
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GONZALEZ, JACOB CHARLES
153 STALEY ROAD UNIONVILLE, 37180
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GORDON, AHDARIUS J
4107 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HALE, TAMMY LYNN
228 NORTH MCCOLPIN LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HENSON, JOHN ALLEN
8 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
HIGDON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
4601 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $60,000.00)
---
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
8070 SQUIRELL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF MARHUANA FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS. OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIR
---
HISSA, CAYLEE NICOLE
1115 THOMAS DRIVE APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNTER, JOSEPH GARY
115 CLYDESDALE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
JACKSON, THOMAS EDWARD
5322 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOHNSON, DAVID MATTHEW
11467 ARMSTRONG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT-DOMESTIC
---
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
3917 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANGRAM, CONELL
224 E 95TH ST LOS ANGELES, 90003
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAYMON, JOE GAYLON
7610 TERRANCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MALONE, MARK ANTHONY
3501 DAYTON BLVD APT E8 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MASON, BREYON NICOLE
380 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
FORGERY
---
MELTON, SHASTA T
1215 E 13TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NANCE, ORLANDUS D
3445 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE
8609 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
OXFORD, LISA C
1006 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
RODRIGUEZ, PABLO
1707 LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROGERS, SANDRA GAIL
1900 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON
2010 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTY, GA)
---
SCHAFLUETZEL, GARTH XAVIER
3303 LOCKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
SEXTON, WILLIAM JULIAN
PO BOX 24283 CHATTANOOGA, 374224283
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHELBY, STEVE LYNN
7468 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHIPLEY, JEREMY THOMAS
1149 MANTLE WAY MUFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SLATEN, SABRA ERIN
680 DOCKERY LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
STOUDERMIRE, JERMICHAEL M
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
113 B LUTTRELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VICKERY, PATRICK CLAY
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER 10,000
THEFT OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WATSON, LADARIUS QUASHAWN
16056 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 27404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)
---
WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL
1707 PLUM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WIDENER, DANIEL SHANE
816 CLARK ROAD TUNNELL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
