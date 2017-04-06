Perdue, Alexander Hit Democrats' Attempts To Block Gorsuch Nomination

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) commented on Senate Democrats attempt to block debate and an up-or-down vote on the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch:

“Judge Gorsuch is a principled jurist who is steadfast in his commitment to defending the Constitution. Democrats have agreed, and they confirmed Judge Gorsuch without objection in 2006. That’s why it is ridiculous Democrats today put self-interest and party-interest ahead of the nation’s interest. Republicans this year have said all along we’ll do what it takes to get Judge Gorsuch the up-or-down vote he deserves, and next week he will be an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Senate Democrats have once again gone into a room and convinced themselves to do something that has never been done before in the 230-year history of the Senate — to require more than 51 votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. The nomination of Judge Gorsuch should be decided — as Supreme Court nominations have always been for 230 years — by a majority vote.”