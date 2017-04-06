 Thursday, April 6, 2017 52.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Playing Guitar On Walnut Street Bridge Has Money Taken From Him, He Gets Knocked Down

Chattanooga Police said a man playing a guitar on the Walnut Street Bridge had money taken from him, then he was knocked down.

The incident happened on Saturday about 10 p.m.

The man said he was playing his guitar on the when the black male walked up and placed one dollar in the money pan on the ground but took a $20 bill out of the pan.
 
Police said, "The victim confronted the suspect for taking the $20. The suspect knocked the victim down by extending his arms to push the victim."

The girlfriend of the guitar player then confronted the suspect, and she got shoved also.

Police said the suspect then began to run southbound on the Walnut Street Bridge.
 
He was described as a black male with short hair wearing a gray jacket.
 
Police checked the area in an attempt to locate the suspect, but no parties matching the description were found.

Both victims declined medical treatment.


Man Playing Guitar On Walnut Street Bridge Has Money Taken From Him, He Gets Knocked Down


