Corker Says Putin Not Worthy Of Place On World Stage If Support Of ‘Monstrous Dictator’ In Syria Continues

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Thursday welcomed President Donald Trump’s denunciation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical weapons attack in Syria on Tuesday and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting “a monstrous dictator. ”

“First, the president now understands who Assad is, and Syria is being looked at in a very different place,” said Senator Corker on Fox News. “Putin can show whether he’s worthy or not of being on the world stage by immediately withdrawing support for Assad or demonstrate that he really has no moral clarity as he continues to support this monstrous dictator that we have in Assad.”

On CNN, Senator Corker insisted on accountability for Assad’s war crimes in Syria.

“He’s a brutal monster,” Senator Corker said. “We need to put this guy in jail. He needs to be behind bars. We need to have him before a tribunal and hopefully this is enough evidence to get the world community behind that effort.”

He also suggested the administration is developing plans to respond to the attack in Syria.

“Obviously, the United States doesn't want to get sucked into some long ground war, but there are ways that we can send signals to Assad. I realize that decisions today are much more difficult, but I'm sure the administration [is] looking at this in a mature way and hopefully will develop a way to send a signal.”