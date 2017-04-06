Court Director At Juvenile Court Steps Down After Arrest

Thursday, April 6, 2017

A longtime official at Hamilton County Juvenile Court has stepped down after his recent arrest. Judge Rob Philyaw asked for the resignation of Antinio Petty, court officials said.

He has been the court director for the past five years and had 27 years at Juvenile Court.

He was recently charged with domestic assault. Police said he was with one girlfriend when another woman who said she had also been involved with him showed up. The first girlfriend started to leave and Petty grabbed her arm, injuring her, it was stated.