Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADKINS, JEFFREY BRYAN
537 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
1205 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, TYRELL LOVELL
2115 12TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLEVINS, KATHY LYNN
19 DEFOREST LN RAISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BOSTIC, DAVID ELIJAH
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BRANNON, CHANITY BROOKE
12 GLOVER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD
7514 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
CARTER, NATHAN L
1210 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN
2631 SIDNEY BLANTON DR PERRY, 32347
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DAVIS, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER
313 BRUMLOW HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
DELMERE, MATTHEW JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DUNAWAY, LESLEY L
81 W DAVIS ROAD COOKEVILLE, 385064249
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN
905 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL
2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARPER, RAEPHIEL DION
720 ORANGE BLOSSOM DR. TRL 276 ORLANDO,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAWKINS, BRANDON EUGENE
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HEARD, ALLEN TERRELL
5228 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
---
HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA
3740 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN AC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
HERSTON, TYLER RAY
199 KOA BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HICKS, ROBBIE LYNN
7601 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLLIS, COY ALLEN
2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS
448 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
JACKSON, EMORY QUINN
6204 FISK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KETCHEM, SAMUEL J
5525 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KIRBY, WILLIAM LEE
3012 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON
2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
MANGHANE, LATONYA KETRICE
5025 CAMERON LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MARSH, WADE HENRY
2900 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
MCCORD, PATRICIA MICHELLE
2 ABELIA LN RED BANK, 374151515
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
MCCORMICK, KELSEY A
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MENIFEE, TAVARAS DEMETRIUS
2905 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MESSER, STANLEY ANDREW
3836 JENNIES CREEK RD KERMIT, 25674
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MUCK, FLOYD A
320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
---
OWENS, THOMAS EDWARD
1518 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
PARKER, MICHAEL WAYNE
258 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PARSON, NIKKI H
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROIN
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
PATTERSON, DENNIS KYLE
1918 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE
7 CHICKAMAUGA STREET FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
---
PETTY, JERMICHAEL RASHAWN
3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER
1109 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
SANDERS, LYLE T
2 ABELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SMITH, ANTONIO D
1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE
1635 W 14TH ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 373216792
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SUMMEY, KHRISTAN ANN
4903 COURT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
TAYLOR, CHARLES LEO
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TRAMMELL, KENNETH LEBRON
245 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TUMLIN, REGINALD DEWAYNE
4205 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VICENTE-VICENTE, MAYNOR JOSE
33 BIMINI PLACE APT 123 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
8923 WINGS WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
WHIDDON, NINA NICOLE
1517 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
WILLBANKS, BILLY RAY
516 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
