Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, April 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADKINS, JEFFREY BRYAN 
537 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL 
1205 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, TYRELL LOVELL 
2115 12TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLEVINS, KATHY LYNN 
19 DEFOREST LN RAISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BOSTIC, DAVID ELIJAH 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BRANNON, CHANITY BROOKE 
12 GLOVER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON 
1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD 
7514 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
CARTER, NATHAN L 
1210 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN 
2631 SIDNEY BLANTON DR PERRY, 32347 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DAVIS, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER 
313 BRUMLOW HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
DELMERE, MATTHEW JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DUNAWAY, LESLEY L 
81 W DAVIS ROAD COOKEVILLE, 385064249 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN 
905 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL 
2009 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HARDEN, MISTY LEE 
5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARPER, RAEPHIEL DION 
720 ORANGE BLOSSOM DR. TRL 276 ORLANDO, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAWKINS, BRANDON EUGENE 
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HEARD, ALLEN TERRELL 
5228 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
---
HERRERA, MEAGAN ALANA 
3740 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN AC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
HERSTON, TYLER RAY 
199 KOA BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HICKS, ROBBIE LYNN 
7601 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLLIS, COY ALLEN 
2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS 
448 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
JACKSON, EMORY QUINN 
6204 FISK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JOYCE, DARRIN WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KETCHEM, SAMUEL J 
5525 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KIRBY, WILLIAM LEE 
3012 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON 
2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
MANGHANE, LATONYA KETRICE 
5025 CAMERON LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MARSH, WADE HENRY 
2900 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
MCCORD, PATRICIA MICHELLE 
2 ABELIA LN RED BANK, 374151515 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
MCCORMICK, KELSEY A 
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MENIFEE, TAVARAS DEMETRIUS 
2905 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MESSER, STANLEY ANDREW 
3836 JENNIES CREEK RD KERMIT, 25674 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MUCK, FLOYD A 
320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON 
119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
---
OWENS, THOMAS EDWARD 
1518 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
PARKER, MICHAEL WAYNE 
258 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PARSON, NIKKI H 
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROIN
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
PATTERSON, DENNIS KYLE 
1918 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE 
7 CHICKAMAUGA STREET FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
---
PETTY, JERMICHAEL RASHAWN 
3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER 
1109 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
SANDERS, LYLE T 
2 ABELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SMITH, ANTONIO D 
1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE 
1635 W 14TH ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 373216792 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SUMMEY, KHRISTAN ANN 
4903 COURT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
TAYLOR, CHARLES LEO 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TRAMMELL, KENNETH LEBRON 
245 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TUMLIN, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
4205 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VICENTE-VICENTE, MAYNOR JOSE 
33 BIMINI PLACE APT 123 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL 
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY 
8923 WINGS WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
WHIDDON, NINA NICOLE 
1517 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY 
8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
WILLBANKS, BILLY RAY 
516 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, JEFFREY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BELL, TYRELL LOVELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLEVINS, KATHY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)
BOSTIC, DAVID ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/09/1992
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRANNON, CHANITY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURRIS, BRADLEY TODD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
CARTER, NATHAN L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLERL, CHARLES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/08/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FRANKLIN, CORNELIUS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, RAEPHIEL DION
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAWKINS, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEARD, ALLEN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
HERSTON, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/18/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
JACKSON, EMORY QUINN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KIRBY, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

MANGHANE, LATONYA KETRICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARSH, WADE HENRY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
MCCORMICK, KELSEY A
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MENIFEE, TAVARAS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MESSER, STANLEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MUCK, FLOYD A
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARSON, NIKKI H
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROIN
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/17/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
SMITH, ANTONIO D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SUMMEY, KHRISTAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
TAYLOR, CHARLES LEO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TRAMMELL, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TUMLIN, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICENTE-VICENTE, MAYNOR JOSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/24/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHIDDON, NINA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
WILLBANKS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT



Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADKINS, JEFFREY BRYAN  537 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ...

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement in response to U.S. missile strikes in Syria.   "The U.S. ...

The owner of Jimmy D's Sports Bar and Grill, 3901 Rossville Blvd., appeared before the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning for the sixth time over the span of 25 years. After that long, he ...


