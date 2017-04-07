Soddy Daisy Installing Cameras To Try To Deter Vandalism In Parks

Friday, April 7, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Soddy Daisy is attempting to end vandalism in the city parks. At the commission meeting Thursday night, approval was given to purchase cameras to monitor the parks and city hall. There will be 27 cameras installed at the cost of $12,509. This was unbudgeted, but City Manager Janice Cagle said it could be paid from funds that remain in the recreation budget.

The cameras will be placed at city hall and the Scramble Alley playground in addition to Veteran’s Park, the community center and playground at Kid’s Park on the north end of town, and at Holly Park to protect both a boat ramp and a pavilion.

Images from the cameras can be viewed by the police on smart phones. They also have night vision and the capability of zooming in.

The Soddy Daisy Fire Department has received a $20,000 grant from Firehouse Subs. Fire Chief Mike Guffey said the money will be used to purchase equipment for the main fire engine.

Thursday night, the commissioners voted approval for an amendment to the zoning ordinance relating to exterior building materials. The original ordinance contained the requirement for walls of buildings that face Dayton Pike to be constructed with a masonry material. The amendment will require that anything that can be seen from Dayton Pike must be masonry. A second reading will take place at the next commission meeting.

An ordinance concerning travel trailers was also amended on first reading. The owner of camper trailers will now be required to get a permit to park only in designated zones for a maximum of 90 days.

Final approval was given to abandon a portion of the right-of-way on the north side of Sequoyah Road, parallel to 9616 Lovell Road. The addition of this sliver of land will allow Higgins Construction, to build an additional house on the tract of land that is being developed on Sequoyah Road.

Discussion took place about the dangerous intersection at Gann Road and Thrasher Pike, where citizens have requested a traffic signal. Public Works Director Steve Grant said, after speaking to Ben Wilson with the Hamilton County public works department, he expects nothing to be done to help the problem. The city limits end just before the intersection, and the city manager said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department handles wrecks that happen there. The county has engineers and more resources, said Ms. Cagle. She said the ball is in their court.

Work has come to a halt on the construction along Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy. The commissioners were told that the construction crew left three weeks ago to handle an emergency situation and has not yet returned. The contractor does have a deadline and will face penalties if it is not finished by that date, said recorder Burt Johnson.

What started as an idea has blossomed into something big, said James Berry. The Soddy Daisy First Responder Appreciation Day will be held at Poe’s Tavern on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. sponsored by the Soddy Daisy Grapevine. There will be live music, free food and donated gift cards. In addition to the Soddy Daisy police and fire departments, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and EMS have been invited.

Mayor Robert Cothran announced several important events and when they will take place. The Wall of Honor program will be held at Veteran’s Park on May 6. Pioneer Days at Poe’s Tavern will be on May 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Stoney Point Baptist Church will have its annual anniversary celebration at the 10:45 service on May 21. And the church will hold a bass tournament on May 27.

The kick-off for Kid’s Club baseball season will be 9 a.m. this coming Saturday. Commissioner Gene Shipley said more kids are participating this year than have during the past several years. The Soddy Daisy Farmer’s Market officially opens on the first Saturday in May, but vendors are already showing up, and it is considered to now be open, said City Manager Cagle. She said that vendors selling produce and crafts are all welcome to set up a booth. Vendors to participate in the Fourth of July celebration are already being sought, especially those with something to offer for children, said the mayor.

Ramesh Patel was approved for a renewal of the certificate of compliance for his retail package liquor stores that are located in Soddy Daisy.