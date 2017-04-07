Decatur, Tn., Man With Child Rape Conviction Facing Federal Gun Charges After Weapons Found At His Home

Friday, April 7, 2017

A Decatur, Tn., man with a child rape conviction is facing federal charges after loaded weapons and ammunition were found at his home.

Authorities said James Allen Bowers earlier had an 18-year sentence for child rape at Bledsoe County.

A search warrant was executed at the home of Bowers at 650 Howard Road on Feb. 16. Officers found a loaded Colt revolver, a loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and rounds of ammunition.

Bowers said the weapons belonged to his wife, but he admitted handling them. He said they were at the house for protection.