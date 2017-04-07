 Friday, April 7, 2017 53.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Decatur, Tn., Man With Child Rape Conviction Facing Federal Gun Charges After Weapons Found At His Home

Friday, April 7, 2017

A Decatur, Tn., man with a child rape conviction is facing federal charges after loaded weapons and ammunition were found at his home.

Authorities said James Allen Bowers earlier had an 18-year sentence for child rape at Bledsoe County.

A search warrant was executed at the home of Bowers at 650 Howard Road on Feb. 16. Officers found a loaded Colt revolver, a loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and rounds of ammunition.

Bowers said the weapons belonged to his wife, but he admitted handling them. He said they were at the house for protection.

 


After a war of words, two City Council District 9 runoff candidates were cordial to one another at an event on Thursday night. Demetrus Coonrod is trying to unseat Yusuf Hakeem.   Doug Eckert, president of the Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association, said the group hosted a District 9 candidate forum at the former fire hall at 36 Sheridan Ave.   He said, ... (click for more)

A Decatur, Tn., man with a child rape conviction is facing federal charges after loaded weapons and ammunition were found at his home. Authorities said James Allen Bowers earlier had an 18-year sentence for child rape at Bledsoe County. A search warrant was executed at the home of Bowers at 650 Howard Road on Feb. 16. Officers found a loaded Colt revolver, a loaded Mossberg ... (click for more)

Opinion

Something To Think About Regarding Our Defense Spending - And Response

According to the International Institute of Strategic Studies, America spends approximately $597 billion a year on our defense budget.   China spends approximately $145 billion a year on its defense budget.   Russia spends approximately $65 billion a year on its defense budget.   Of the remaining top 15 military spending countries in the world, all are currently ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Uniform Ain’t For Sale’

The way I see it, if hadn’t been for Gracie Williams, Alvin York would have been a little tougher than he turned out to be. He grew up in Pall Mall, Tennessee, scant miles from the Kentucky line, and as one of 11 children, his was a hard-scrabble beginning in the rural mountains of the Cumberland Plateau. Oh, it served him well in World War I, which started exactly 100 years ago ... (click for more)

Sports

Owls' Whitson Decides To Play Football At Tennessee Tech

Will Whitson, Ooltewah’s 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior defensive end and an All-Region 3-3A pick in 2015 and 2016, has decided to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and play football for the Golden Eagles. “I had some options and wanted to see what else might come along,” Whitson said Thursday afternoon at Ooltewah High School. “I toured the school and talked to the ... (click for more)

Rotary Prep Tennis Today and Saturday at Baylor, McCallie and GPS

Led by defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) Boys and Baylor Girls, the 6 1st annual Chattanooga Rotary Prep Tennis starts today at 8:30 a.m. with singles matches in Divisions A & B at three sites – Baylor, McCallie and GPS. Boys A   (at Baylor): Defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) is the heavy favorite with all six top seeds in singles and two top seeds ... (click for more)


