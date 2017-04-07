State Seeks To Try 16-Year-Old Charged In 2 Shootings As Adult

Friday, April 7, 2017

The state is seeking to charge a 16-year-old who is accused in two recent shootings as an adult.

A 16-year-old Tracy City girl, Glenda Swafford, died in one of the shootings.

The youth, whose name has not yet been released, was arraigned in Juvenile Court on Thursday. He is represented by attorney Mike Acuff.

Ms. Swafford was shot in the head and shoulder in East Lake on March 30. Cody Nunley, 20, was also hit in the attack. They were inside a vehicle on Clio Avenue when they were shot.

The next day, 31-year-old David Green was shot multiple times as he drove on West 38th Street near Alton Park Boulevard.

Funeral services for Ms. Swafford were Sunday in Dunlap.

