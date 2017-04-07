Hakeem, Ms. Coonrod Patch Things Up

Friday, April 7, 2017

After a war of words, two City Council District 9 runoff candidates were cordial to one another at an event on Thursday night. Demetrus Coonrod is trying to unseat Yusuf Hakeem.

Doug Eckert, president of the Missionary Ridge Neighborhood Association, said the group hosted a District 9 candidate forum at the former fire hall at 36 Sheridan Ave.

He said, "The forum consisted of 10-minute introductory statements by both candidates followed by a question and answer session. It was advertised on social media and as a result was attended by a number of residents from East Lake, Avondale and surrounding areas.

"Hakeem and Coonrod met each other in the hallway with warm introductory words and an embrace. At the forum they chose to sit together rather than apart. They expressed their respect for each other when answering questions from the audience, Hakeem stating that his appointment of Ms. Coonrod to two boards during his term was an indication of the professional regard he had for her abilities. In response to a question on the matter, both candidates said they would help their opponent if he or she was elected instead of them, saying their intent was to help their area rather than themselves.

"There was not one cross word expressed between them. Instead the discussion focused on the issues of crime, education, roads and business opportunities for the area.

"I regard this as a reconciliation and hope it is seen as newsworthy in light of the recent conflict between them that received publication."