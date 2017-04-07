C&D Landfill In Hamilton County Closes

Friday, April 7, 2017

The construction and debris landfill at Birchwood next to the landfill operated by the city of Chattanooga has closed.

The closest C&D landfills now available to Hamilton County residents are the Walker County Landfill and the Bradley County Landfill.

Cheryl Dunson, a Santek vice president, said the Hamilton County C&D landfill closed "because it was out of space."

She said such items as sheetrock, plywood, roofing materials, concrete, wood and asphalt are accepted at the C&D landfill off of Exit 20 of I-75 in Bradley County.

Santek also has a contract to take municipal waste from a transfer station on Wisdom Street to the Bradley County Landfill. At one time, Santek trucks from take trash from Wisdow Street to Birchwood. Beginning last September, it began hauling the trash from Wisdom Street to the Bradley County Landfill.

Ms. Dunson said the Bradley County Landfill has about 28 years of useful life remaining.