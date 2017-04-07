Perdue, Corker, Alexander Applaud Confirmation Of Gorsuch For Supreme Court

Friday, April 7, 2017

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) released the following statement after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch as the next Associate Justice to the United States Supreme Court:

“Judge Gorsuch is an unwavering supporter of the United States Constitution, and the best person to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Antonin Scalia.

“I was honored and proud to vote to confirm Judge Gorsuch, and I am certain he will continue to show remarkable leadership, integrity, and even-handedness as our next Associate Justice to the Supreme Court.”

Senator Bob Corker said, “Our next Supreme Court justice will have a lasting impact on the direction of our country, and as I said on February 2 after meeting with Judge Gorsuch in my Capitol Hill office, I have full confidence in his dedication to upholding the Constitution and applying the rule of law in a fair an independent manner.

“I am pleased President Trump nominated such a well-respected and qualified individual, and I was proud to cast a vote to confirm Judge Gorsuch.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “The Senate today approved Judge Neil Gorsuch as a new member of the United States Supreme Court the way the Senate has always done throughout its 230-year history—we did it by majority vote. Judge Gorsuch is enormously well-qualified and has said that he would decide cases based upon the law rather than his personal point of view. He will be a superior new member of the United States Supreme Court.”