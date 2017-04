Friday, April 7, 2017

The contractor originally hired by the owner of an old building on lower Market Street that partially collapsed on Friday withdrew the demolition permit that was submitted the previous day.

However, the city attorney's office filed a motion Friday morning to request a judge to set a certain date for demolition.

The section of the building that collapsed long housed Cheeburger Cheeburger.

No one was hurt when a part of the old building came down.

It was built in 1876 as the Shelton Flour Mill.