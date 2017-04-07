 Friday, April 7, 2017 66.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

782 Vote Early For 2 City Council Runoffs

Just 782 early voters showed up for two City Council runoff elections.

Early voting for the District 7 and 9 contests ended Thursday.

Erskine Oglesby is seeking to defeat District 7 incumbent Chris Anderson, while Demetrus Coonrod is challenging District 9 Commissioner Yusuf Hakeem.

Election day is Tuesday.


Corker: ‘Proud Of Our Nation’ After U.S. Missile Strikes In Syria To Oppose Use Of Chemical Weapons

Gregory Mathis, Jr. Pleads Guilty For Assault On Bradley County Sheriff

Corker: ‘Proud Of Our Nation’ After U.S. Missile Strikes In Syria To Oppose Use Of Chemical Weapons

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senator Bob Corker on Friday called the U.S. missile strikes last night in Syria “very successful” in sending a message to the Bashar al-Assad regime against the use of chemical weapons. Senator Corker received a call Thursday evening from President Donald J. Trump in which the senator expressed support for the president’s decision ... (click for more)

Gregory Mathis, Jr. Pleads Guilty For Assault On Bradley County Sheriff

During an appearance in Bradley County Criminal Court, Gregory Mathis, Jr. pled guilty in front of Judge Andrew Freiberg to the below charges and received the following jail sentence length, which will run concurrent: ·       Count 1 - aggravated assault – strangulation / 3 year sentence ·       Count 2 - assault ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ashamed By The State Of The Fallen Five Memorial

During a Sunday stroll of downtown Chattanooga, we stopped to view the scenery on the pier at Ross' Landing. While there, I didn't feel so NoogaStrong when I saw how horrible the memorial for our beloved Fallen Five appeared.   Our city has let me down. These heroes gave their lives for this city. Yes, we made a memorial, one that was beautiful in the beginning.  This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Uniform Ain’t For Sale’

The way I see it, if hadn’t been for Gracie Williams, Alvin York would have been a little tougher than he turned out to be. He grew up in Pall Mall, Tennessee, scant miles from the Kentucky line, and as one of 11 children, his was a hard-scrabble beginning in the rural mountains of the Cumberland Plateau. Oh, it served him well in World War I, which started exactly 100 years ago ... (click for more)

Sports

Owls' Whitson Decides To Play Football At Tennessee Tech

Will Whitson, Ooltewah’s 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior defensive end and an All-Region 3-3A pick in 2015 and 2016, has decided to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and play football for the Golden Eagles. “I had some options and wanted to see what else might come along,” Whitson said Thursday afternoon at Ooltewah High School. “I toured the school and talked to the ... (click for more)

Rotary Prep Tennis Today and Saturday at Baylor, McCallie and GPS

Led by defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) Boys and Baylor Girls, the 6 1st annual Chattanooga Rotary Prep Tennis starts today at 8:30 a.m. with singles matches in Divisions A & B at three sites – Baylor, McCallie and GPS. Boys A   (at Baylor): Defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) is the heavy favorite with all six top seeds in singles and two top seeds ... (click for more)


