Body Of Tammy Hall, 47, Found In Trunk Of Car After Wreck On Norcross Road; Joshua Mincy Charged With Her Murder

Friday, April 7, 2017

Joshua Mincy, 25, has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm (convicted felon), possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, abuse of corpse, driving on revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident

Chattanooga Police said Mincy tried to flee, but was taken into custody.

A CPD K-9 discovered a firearm near the wrecked vehicle.



Other officers at the scene discovered the deceased female, 47, with an apparent gunshot wound, in the trunk of the crashed vehicle.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively working the investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.