Body Of Tammy Hall, 47, Found In Trunk Of Car After Wreck On Norcross Road; Joshua Mincy Charged With Her Murder

Friday, April 7, 2017
Joshua Mincy
Joshua Mincy

A woman's dead body was found in the trunk of a car after a wreck on Norcross Road in Hixson on Friday afternoon. She was identified as 47-year-old Tammy Hall.

Joshua Mincy, 25, has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm (convicted felon), possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, abuse of corpse, driving on revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident

 Chattanooga Police said Mincy tried to flee, but was taken into custody.

A CPD K-9 discovered a firearm near the wrecked vehicle.

Other officers at the scene discovered the deceased female, 47, with an apparent gunshot wound, in the trunk of the crashed vehicle.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively working the investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


April 8, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 7, 2017

Oglesby Says Anderson Sends Out "Deceitful" Mailer

April 7, 2017

State Senator Mark Green Selected For Secretary Of The Army


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADDINGTON, ANGLEA DENISE  516 LADD AVE RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank ... (click for more)

District 7 candidate Erskine Oglesby said incumbent Chris Ander "sent and endorsed a deceitful mailer alleging the Erskine Oglesby for City Council campaign is propped up by Councilman Larry ... (click for more)

President Trump on Friday selected Tennessee State Senator Mark Green to become the next United States Secretary of the Army. Senator Green had announced earlier this year that he planned ... (click for more)


Opinion

Ashamed By The State Of The Fallen Five Memorial

During a Sunday stroll of downtown Chattanooga, we stopped to view the scenery on the pier at Ross' Landing. While there, I didn't feel so NoogaStrong when I saw how horrible the memorial for our beloved Fallen Five appeared.   Our city has let me down. These heroes gave their lives for this city. Yes, we made a memorial, one that was beautiful in the beginning.  This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When God Wrote Back

Sandy Pohfal, my dear friend in Texas, shared a story with me the other day that bears repeating on this, the day before Palm Sunday. It seems a little girl in San Antonio was crying the day after the family dog died and her mom, Joy Scrivener, was comforting the four-year-old. In the way small kids work, her daughter asked Joy if they could write a letter to God so that He would ... (click for more)

Sports

Owls' Whitson Decides To Play Football At Tennessee Tech

Will Whitson, Ooltewah’s 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior defensive end and an All-Region 3-3A pick in 2015 and 2016, has decided to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and play football for the Golden Eagles. “I had some options and wanted to see what else might come along,” Whitson said Thursday afternoon at Ooltewah High School. “I toured the school and talked to the ... (click for more)

Rotary Prep Tennis: Baylor Girls, St.. Xavier Boys Lead A Division

On the strength of four singles finalists and all three doubles teams in the Saturday morning semifinals, defending champion Baylor girls (13 points) (A Division) hold a 1.5 lead over second place Knox Webb (11.5) after the first day of the 61st Annual Rotary Prep Tennis Tournament. In Boys A. pre-tourney favorite St. Xavier (Ky.) leads with 14 points and five singles finalists ... (click for more)


