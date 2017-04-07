State Senator Mark Green Selected For Secretary Of The Army

Friday, April 7, 2017

President Trump on Friday selected Tennessee State Senator Mark Green to become the next United States Secretary of the Army.

Senator Green had announced earlier this year that he planned to run for governor of Tennessee in 2018.

Senator Bob Corker said, “As a West Point graduate and former military officer, Mark Green is well-suited to serve our nation as Secretary of the Army. He is respected in both the military and business communities, and I know the people of Tennessee State Senate District 22 have greatly valued his leadership and dedication over the past four years. Mark has a true sense of duty, and I was proud to recommend him to President Trump for this distinguished position.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, "This is a good opportunity for the rest of the country to benefit from Tennessean Mark Green’s leadership skills, military experience and dedication to service members.”

Dr. Green, state senator for District 22, serves as the vice-chairman of the Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee as well as a member of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committees. He is the chaplain of the Senate GOP Caucus and was selected as the Tennessee Journal’s Rookie of the year in 2013 and has won legislator of the year for numerous organizations. He won recognition as the NFIB’s Guardian of Small Businessand he was also recognized as one of GOPAC’s top 21 Emerging Leaders for the Country.

Dr. Green is the president/CEO of Align MD, an emergency department staffing company, which provides leadership and staffing to emergency departments and hospitalist services in fifty hospitals in ten states. Mark founded Two Rivers Medical Foundation, which provides healthcare to under-served populations throughout the world, and operates a free medical clinic in his hometown, and in Memphis,