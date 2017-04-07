 Friday, April 7, 2017 58.5°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

State Senator Mark Green Selected For Secretary Of The Army

President Trump on Friday selected Tennessee State Senator Mark Green to become the next United States Secretary of the Army.

Senator Green had announced earlier this year that he planned to run for governor of Tennessee in 2018.

Senator Bob Corker said, “As a West Point graduate and former military officer, Mark Green is well-suited to serve our nation as Secretary of the Army. He is respected in both the military and business communities, and I know the people of Tennessee State Senate District 22 have greatly valued his leadership and dedication over the past four years. Mark has a true sense of duty, and I was proud to recommend him to President Trump for this distinguished position.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, "This is a good opportunity for the rest of the country to benefit from Tennessean Mark Green’s leadership skills, military experience and dedication to service members.”

Dr. Green, state senator for District 22, serves as the vice-chairman of the Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee as well as a member of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committees.  He is the chaplain of the Senate GOP Caucus and was selected as the Tennessee Journal’s Rookie of the year in 2013 and has won legislator of the year for numerous organizations.  He won recognition as the NFIB’s Guardian of Small Businessand he was also recognized as one of GOPAC’s top 21 Emerging Leaders for the Country.

Dr. Green is the president/CEO of Align MD, an emergency department staffing company, which provides leadership and staffing to emergency departments and hospitalist services in fifty hospitals in ten states. Mark founded Two Rivers Medical Foundation, which provides healthcare to under-served populations throughout the world, and operates a free medical clinic in his hometown, and in Memphis,


Opinion

Ashamed By The State Of The Fallen Five Memorial

During a Sunday stroll of downtown Chattanooga, we stopped to view the scenery on the pier at Ross' Landing. While there, I didn't feel so NoogaStrong when I saw how horrible the memorial for our beloved Fallen Five appeared.   Our city has let me down. These heroes gave their lives for this city. Yes, we made a memorial, one that was beautiful in the beginning.  This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Uniform Ain’t For Sale’

The way I see it, if hadn’t been for Gracie Williams, Alvin York would have been a little tougher than he turned out to be. He grew up in Pall Mall, Tennessee, scant miles from the Kentucky line, and as one of 11 children, his was a hard-scrabble beginning in the rural mountains of the Cumberland Plateau. Oh, it served him well in World War I, which started exactly 100 years ago ... (click for more)

Sports

Owls' Whitson Decides To Play Football At Tennessee Tech

Will Whitson, Ooltewah’s 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior defensive end and an All-Region 3-3A pick in 2015 and 2016, has decided to attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and play football for the Golden Eagles. “I had some options and wanted to see what else might come along,” Whitson said Thursday afternoon at Ooltewah High School. “I toured the school and talked to the ... (click for more)

Rotary Prep Tennis Today and Saturday at Baylor, McCallie and GPS

Led by defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) Boys and Baylor Girls, the 6 1st annual Chattanooga Rotary Prep Tennis starts today at 8:30 a.m. with singles matches in Divisions A & B at three sites – Baylor, McCallie and GPS. Boys A   (at Baylor): Defending champion St. Xavier (Ky.) is the heavy favorite with all six top seeds in singles and two top seeds ... (click for more)


