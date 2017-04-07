Oglesby Says Anderson Sends Out "Deceitful" Mailer

Friday, April 7, 2017

District 7 candidate Erskine Oglesby said incumbent Chris Ander "sent and endorsed a deceitful mailer alleging the Erskine Oglesby for City Council campaign is propped up by Councilman Larry Grohn and the Tea Party Republicans."

Mr. Oglesby said, "I refuted this claim along with other lies Anderson outlined in this piece. I am disappointed an elected official would stoop so low and circulate blatant lies. Local politics should not be misleading and dirty, but rather about the issues facing the constituents.

" There are many issues that we should be focused on - too many that my opponent has let slip to the wayside. Chris Anderson should apologize not only to me and my wife for his defaming claims that are not true as well as to the constituents of District 7 for neglecting their issues, moving instead to deceive them with these mailers.